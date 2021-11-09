Jazz vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Jazz vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    The Hawks get a rematch against the Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah.
    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Utah Jazz. The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against a tough Jazz team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz

    Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

    Time: 9:00 PM EST

    Location: Vivint Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Jazz Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    No image description

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Jazz Listen: 97.5 FM The Zone Sports Network

    Odds

    Spread: Jazz -8

    Moneyline: ATL +275, UTA -350

    Total O/U: 222.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
