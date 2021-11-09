Jazz vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know

Jazz vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Utah Jazz. The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against a tough Jazz team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz
Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 9:00 PM EST
Location: Vivint Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Jazz Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Jazz Listen: 97.5 FM The Zone Sports Network
Odds
Spread: Jazz -8
Moneyline: ATL +275, UTA -350
Total O/U: 222.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Trae Young Reacts to Cam Reddish Photoshop
Lou Williams "Probably" Retiring
Hawks Unveil New Uniforms, Court
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!