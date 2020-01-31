Embiid Discusses Loss to Hawks

The Hawks evened the season series with the 76ers on Thursday night with a 127-117 win on their home court. Coming off of two consecutive resounding wins over the Lakers and Warriors, respectively, Philly didn't have quite the same verve on Thursday against the struggling Hawks.

Atlanta jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter, then used a 28-25 run in the final frame to secure the win. Trae Young had 14 points and 10 assists in the first quarter, and finished with 39 and 18. He was a thorn in Philly's side all game, finding teammates for alley-oops and lofting high floaters over defenders' heads.

"Their pick-and-roll hurt us, especially because of their point guard," Joel Embiid said. "Since he's such a capable shooter he puts you in a bind of helping on that, and if you do he'll throw a lob, and if you don't he has a pretty good floater."

Embiid had 21 points and 14 rebounds, though he struggled to consistently impose his will during his 35 minutes. His All-Star teammate, Ben Simmons, matched Young's level play in the first quarter and ended up with 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

As a team, the Sixers shot just 29 percent from 3-point range -- their second poor shooting night in Atlanta this season. Philadelphia is now 9-16 on the road this season and a half-game behind Indiana for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. With six games before the All-Star break, Embiid hopes the team will find some consistency over the next couple of weeks.

"I just want to get on a good run before the All-Star weekend," he said. "Whatever happens there, it's gonna be fun, I guess. But it's all about these next couple of games. ... We've really got to find ourselves and try to get every win possible."

Watch Embiid's full comments below: