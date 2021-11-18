Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    John Collins Channels Kawhi Leonard After Hawks Win
    Publish date:

    John Collins Channels Kawhi Leonard After Hawks Win

    John Collins took a page out of Kawhi Leonard's playbook.
    Author:

    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    John Collins took a page out of Kawhi Leonard's playbook.

    "What it do, babbyyyy?" It was a rare moment where Kawhi Leonard let his guard down and showed his personality. Unless you have been living under a rock since June of 2019, you have seen the clip of Leonard and teammate Serge Ibaka celebrating the Toronto Raptors first and only NBA Championship.

    The video clip went viral and spawned both memes and unironic appreciation for the saying. On some levels, it had to get kind of played out for Leonard. But he's cashed in on the phrase, both filing a trademark and joking about it in commercials.

    We're going on two and a half years and people still love it. The latest person to repurpose the phrase is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. He went a little off-script and personalized it to entail the Hawks winning streak, but Collins' inspiration is obvious. Check out 'John the Baptist' following last night's victory of the Boston Celtics.

    Honestly, Leonard is a gift to basketball and the world. You don't have to search hard to find plenty of hilarious video clips of him. Addressing fans, the media, and teammates. Every single one of them are hits. NBA players such as Collins would be wise to mimic Leonard as much as possible.

    Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

    Trae Young Is Only Getting Better

    Solomon Hill Loyal to Kobe Bryant

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    John Collins Uses Kawhi Leonard Catchphrase

    12 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) shoots against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Too Much For Celtics. Win 110-99

    12 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball during the second half while defended by Boston Celtics forward Jason Tatum (7) at TD Garden.
    News

    Hawks vs. Celtics: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 17, 2021
    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends during the second half at TD Garden.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Preview

    Nov 17, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young Is Only Getting Better

    Nov 16, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Beat Orlando Magic 129-111

    Nov 15, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 15, 2021
    Novels teaming up with Hawks, State Farm
    News

    Novelis Becomes Hawks, State Farm Arena Official Recycling Partner

    Nov 15, 2021