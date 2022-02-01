John Collins Out of 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Skip to main content
John Collins Not Participating in 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

This is disheartening news.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

For months, Atlanta Hawks fans have been campaigning to get John Collins into the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Of course, we all remember him participating in the 2019 Dunk Contest in Charlotte, North Carolina. Collins didn't win, but he certainly put on a show.

Unfortunately, 2022 will not be the year that Collins makes his triumphant return to the Dunk Contest. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news of who the participants will be on his official Twitter account. Check out the video below.

I can't say that I am too surprised, given Collins' less than enthusiastic response when asked about it on national television earlier this week. See what the man himself had to say when asked about taking a trip to Cleveland, Ohio.

While 'John the Baptist' has been baptizing defenders throughout his entire career, he has somehow taken his game to new heights in the past year. Fans will just have to tune into Atlanta Hawks games if they want to see the best in-game dunker of this generation.

