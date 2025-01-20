Karl-Anthony Towns Status Revealed For Today's Matchup Against Atlanta
Coming into today's matchup vs the Hawks, the Knicks had listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable and they have just released his official playing status for today's game. Towns will be able to play, as will Josh Hart.
After stunning the Boston Celtics on Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks are finishing up a short three-game road trip in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, a team they have already beaten twice this season. Atlanta and New York have had quite a few memorable games in recent years, dating back to their matchup in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. This is a huge game in the Eastern Conference and could even be a future look at another playoff series this season.
Our own Rohan Raman previewed the game earlier today:
"Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 6th in the NBA in PPG, 16th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 20th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 23rd in turnovers, and 5th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points per 100 possessions, 19th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 10th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 8th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 23rd in field goal percentage allowed, 28th in three-point attempts allowed, and 27th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Point-blank, the Knicks have one of the most high-powered offenses in basketball. They are 7th in PPG, 3rd in FG%, 25th in three point attempts, 5th in 3P%, 18th in free throw attempts, 22nd in rebounding, and 5th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, New York is 2nd in points per 100 possessions, 2nd in effective field goal percentage, 5th in turnover percentage, 13th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 11th in free throw rate.
On defense, they do a good job of slowing down opposing offenses. They rank 9th in PPG allowed, 19th in field goal percentage allowed, 6th in three-point attempts allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, they are 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 22nd in effective field goal percentage allowed.
One of the most interesting aspects of this game is the potential matchup between Onyeka Okongwu and Karl-Anthony Towns. Although Towns might be out, it would be an excellent test for Okongwu if he does end up playing. Okongwu has been playing the best basktball of his career as of late - he's averaging 18.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks on 60.6/75/70.6 shooting splits in his last three games. However, putting up comparable numbers against a true seven-footer with shooting skill in Towns would be a sign that Okongwu's uptick in production is here to stay.
As always, the matchup between Trae Young and Jalen Brunson is going to be a key component of this game. I expect Brunson to see a heavy dose of Dyson Daniels, but it will also be interesting to see how Young will hold up on defense against Brunson. One of the quieter storylines of the year has been the improvements Young has made on that end of the floor. He is no longer a walking target for opposing offenses to relentlessly target.
DeAndre Hunter looked more like himself against Boston with 16 points off the bench, but he only connected on 1 of his eight threes. If the Hawks are to take this game from New York, they will likely need a strong effort from Hunter and it would be nice to see some more success from three-point range. He's been one of Atlanta's best shooters all year.
If Josh Hart or Towns are out, I would expect this to be a game where Atlanta can have success against New York on the boards. Atlanta has been one of the strongest rebounding teams in the league and New York has struggled in the same area all year, Both Hart and Towns have been vital to the Knicks' rebounding and they will be at a massive disadvantage without either of them.
Jalen Johnson recorded a double-double (14 pts, 13 rebounds), but he struggled with his efficiency. He went 5-13 from the field and missed both of his attempts from deep. It will take him some time to work back from injury and things won't be any easier against New York. OG Anunoby is one of the best wing defenders in the league. If he has a good game against New York, it bodes well for him getting back to 100%."
