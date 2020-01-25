The NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday – between the time this website published its Eastern Conference and Western Conference ballots – but we proceed with our selections anyway. The following list was curated independent of Thursday’s results and other factors like fan voting, reputation, aesthetic appeal, or likelihood of making the All-Star team. My votes don’t count toward the NBA’s actual All-Star selection process, but I enjoy the process of going through the exercise nonetheless.

I used everything from per-game numbers to on/off splits to the NBA’s player tracking data to my own opinions, formed from innumerable hours spent watching games. The process was rigorous, and these choices weren’t made frivolously.

West

Starters

G James Harden

G Luka Dončić

F LeBron James

F Anthony Davis

F Kawhi Leonard

Reserves

G Damian Lillard

G Chris Paul

F Nikola Jokić

F Rudy Gobert

F Brandon Ingram

WC Devin Booker

WC Donovan Mitchell

Honorable Mention: Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns

The Final Frontcourt Spot

We don’t need to spent time debating the legitimacy of Harden, Dončić, James, and Davis’ candidacy. They might currently be the favorites to fill out the MVP ballot, in some order, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and there’s no case against any of them being selected here. That leaves one spot for Leonard, Jokić, and Gobert – the latter of which didn’t quite meet the threshold the other two did as an independent offensive engine. Leonard began the year strong, lulled for a few games, then surged again over the last five weeks, while Jokić has steadily improved since a perplexing start.

I value Jokić’s playmaking more than just about anyone else. His ability not only to get his teammates involved, but act as an offense’s primary catalyst is among the most transformative skills in the NBA; the degree to which he makes his teammates better is almost immeasurable. The Nuggets score 114 points per 100 possessions with Jokić on the floor – equivalent to the third-best offense in the league – and just 106.9 without him. Leonard is an elite version of a familiar archetype – a physically dominant two-way wing with indomitable one-on-one scoring prowess and few discernible weaknesses – but there has never been a player quite like Jokić. He actively creates advantages as a passer while Leonard mostly just capitalizes on them.

How do you weigh that against perhaps the best all-around player in the game? While Leonard still seems to exist independent of the Clippers’ offense at times, he has taken important steps as a playmaker this season, addressing the only real hole in his game. He isn’t an instinctive passer like Jokić or James, but who is? The Clippers are better on both ends with Leonard on the floor than the Nuggets are when Jokić plays, though Leonard has far better surrounding talent than his Serbian counterpart. I’d understand giving Jokić the edge for playing nearly 300 more minutes than Kawhi. Leonard is simply a more complete – and probably better – player. He barely edges out Jokić.

Gobert is a defense unto himself and a key offensive cog for one of the West’s best teams; the Jazz morph into a juggernaut when he’s on the court. While he relies more on his teammates to set him up on offense, his finishing at the rim, roll gravity, and screen-setting unlocks a lot of what makes this the best offense of the Quin Snyder era. While the Jazz haven’t been an automatic top-three defense, that has more to do with Derrick Favors’ departure than any dropoff in Gobert’s play. Utah defends at an elite level with Gobert on the floor and drops off by nearly 10 points per 100 possessions when he sits. I’d listen to an argument for him starting over Leonard or Jokić, but I tend to lean toward that pair’s ability to create offense.

Distributing the Reserve Guards

Damian Lillard can’t catch a break. Steph Curry’s hand injury early in the season should have created a clear avenue toward the first All-Star start of Lillard’s career, and in most years, it would have. But Luka Dončić quickly ascended to superstardom and made an unimpeachable case to start. Lillard gets the first reserve guard spot.

Paul’s per-game numbers pale in comparison to Booker and Mitchell’s but he remains one of the game’s smartest and best all-around point guards. His usage and assist rates are at career-low levels, and yet Paul’s impact is as apparent as ever. The game is never free of his command, and thus the Thunder can feel confident most every trip down the floor. He’s picky about what shots he takes, but only because he knows he can almost always create a better one for either himself or, more often, a teammate. He seldom turns the ball over and remains nearly unstoppable in both the pick-and-roll and isolations. I can’t be convinced that there are currently more than three guards in the Western Conference better than Paul.

With both reserve guard spots already filled, Booker was an easy choice for the first wild card slot. He’s averaging nearly 27 points on a ridiculous 63.2 true shooting percentage and shooting 57 percent on 2-pointers – a remarkable number for someone who initiates so much of their offense on the perimeter. His defense has dropped off since a more engaged start to the season, but no one left in consideration touches his combination of scoring volume, efficiency, and playmaking.

Splitting Hairs on the Bench

When healthy, Towns has been one of the most dominant offensive centers in NBA history. If that alone is enough for him to get in despite playing 28 games and fewer than 1000 minutes, I’m fine with that. But his defense remains a net negative, and Mitchell and Ingram have been good enough that his lack of availability starts to hurt his case. The Wolves have been outscored even when he plays with him on the floor, and as the team’s anchor, much of Minnesota’s defensive failures this season fall on him.

Ingram is playing the most controlled and efficient basketball of his career – a clear leap from the inconsistent wandering he did in L.A. his first three seasons. He’s an improved playmaker and has taken a monumental step in efficiency while carrying the bulk of New Orleans’ offense. He seems to play with an improved understanding of how to read defenses, when and where to pick his spots, and how to get his teammates involved. His willingness and ability to launch 3s has not only opened up the rest of his game, but the Pelicans’ entire offense as well.

Mitchell, meanwhile, has made a leap as a passer, scorer, and defender. He thrived as a functional point guard when Mike Conley was injured – a role I think suits him long-term and unlocks more versatile defensive lineups for Utah. He isn’t as efficient as George or Ingram, but Mitchell shoulders a disproportionately heavy offensive load so that his lower-usage teammates don’t have to; the pressure he takes off of them allows the rest of the offense to thrive, and thus the Jazz are 9.2 points per 100 better with him on the floor.

George is one of the most fun players in the league to watch, but has played even fewer minutes than Towns and hasn’t been so dominant in the time he’s played as to force his way onto the ballot.

Other players in the West have had fantastic seasons – Russell Westbrook and the Spurs’ two centerpieces made late pushes for consideration, Morant dazzles on a nightly basis, and Will Barton has had an under-the-radar career season – but the dropoff was fairly clear after George.