Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Kevin Durant and Trae Young Beef Explained
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant and Trae Young Beef Explained

    Is there genuine animosity between the two players?
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Is there genuine animosity between the two players?

    Not a day goes by where we don't see something new in the NBA. Whether it's a variation of a stepback from James Harden or a nutmeg from Trae Young, but this defense played by Kevin Durant might take the cake. Watch the video, and you be the judge.

    It obviously wasn't malicious. Just a mental (and physical) way of wearing out the Atlanta Hawks point guard. To the surprise of no one, Young finally had enough of Durant's antics by late in the fourth quarter. Here is a heated exchange between the two players.

    At this point, I was ready to believe there was genuine beef between the two players. However, Ray Young (Trae's father and a basketball legend in his own right) gave us some much-needed context on what was said on the court.

    If there was any lingering doubt, Durant quickly quelled the speculation. After the game, he told reporters it was all good between Young and himself. 

    We love to see it. It's good for the game to see this kind of love and respect between players. But with that being said, the officials have to call something when Durant is literally laying on top of Young. Oh well, "Another Day, Another Opportunity."

    Five Best Plays from Hawks vs. Nets

    Trae Young Dunks on Reporter

    Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
    News

    History of Beef between Trae Young, Kevin Durant Explained

    19 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to get to the basket guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Highlights from Nets Win in Atlanta

    23 minutes ago
    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Nets Blow Past Hawks 113-105

    11 hours ago
    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Nets: Everything You Must Know

    Dec 10, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) knocks the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in front of Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) at Barclays Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Nets Preview: Atlanta Seeks Revenge

    Dec 10, 2021
    John Collins speaks with middle school students in December 2021.
    News

    Hawks & 'Vision To Learn' Provide Eye Exams, Glasses to 150+ Students

    Dec 9, 2021
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center.
    News

    Jalen Rose Believes Trae Young Can Catch Steph Curry

    Dec 9, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies
    News

    Solomon Hill Roasts Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

    Dec 9, 2021