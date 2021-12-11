History of Beef between Trae Young, Kevin Durant Explained

Not a day goes by where we don't see something new in the NBA. Whether it's a variation of a stepback from James Harden or a nutmeg from Trae Young, but this defense played by Kevin Durant might take the cake. Watch the video, and you be the judge.

It obviously wasn't malicious. Just a mental (and physical) way of wearing out the Atlanta Hawks point guard. To the surprise of no one, Young finally had enough of Durant's antics by late in the fourth quarter. Here is a heated exchange between the two players.

At this point, I was ready to believe there was genuine beef between the two players. However, Ray Young (Trae's father and a basketball legend in his own right) gave us some much-needed context on what was said on the court.

If there was any lingering doubt, Durant quickly quelled the speculation. After the game, he told reporters it was all good between Young and himself.

We love to see it. It's good for the game to see this kind of love and respect between players. But with that being said, the officials have to call something when Durant is literally laying on top of Young. Oh well, "Another Day, Another Opportunity."

Recommended For You

Five Best Plays from Hawks vs. Nets

Trae Young Dunks on Reporter

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!