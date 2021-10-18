Kevin Huerter and Atlanta Hawks Agree On Contract Extension

At approximately 5:27 pm eastern time, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped one of his patented 'Woj Bombs' on #NBATwitter. The Atlanta Hawks and Kevin Huerter agreed to a four-year, $65 million rookie contract extension.

The timing could not have come at a better time. 6:00 pm on Monday evening was the deadline for contract extensions to be agreed upon for the 2018 NBA draft class. Hawks fans were ready to give up hope on a deal getting done in time. It appeared that their beloved shooting guard and sixth man was destined for restricted free agency next summer.

This move removes any lingering doubt about the Atlanta Hawks ownership and front office believing in their young core. They have written several massive checks over the past few months. Check out the numbers provided by ESPN's Bobby Marks:

Hawks fans are breathing a huge sigh of relief now that they don't have to deal with the anxiety of Huerter's looming restricted free agency in the summer of 2022. Fans are not the only ones excited about this agreement. Trae Young has already hopped on twitter to congratulate his friend and teammate.

Everyone in Atlanta should be happy about this move. It's a team-friendly deal that will hopefully leave the organization some flexibility in the near future. Now we can put all the contract talk to bed until next year when we do this all over again with De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish who will both become eligible for contract extensions.

