Kevin Huerter Enters NBA Health & Safety Protocols

Here we go again. News just broke that Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has tested positive for COVID-19. Huerter is the sixth Hawks player to test positive since Sunday morning. Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawau-Cabarrot, now Kevin Huerter, plus three Hawks staffers. The Hawks nine players/personnel out of action was unthinkable just a few days ago.

As of right now, the Hawks are scheduled to play the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:30 pm (eastern). As I wrote in this morning's scouting report, the Magic are without a large swath of their roster. The list of players, coaches, and personnel entering the league's protocols is growing exponentially.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic provided a good breakdown of the currently available Hawks players. Check out his tweet below:

Let's hope the Hawks and the league are able to get this spread under control. We know the goal is to make it to the lucrative Christmas Day matchups, but the NBA is literally running out of players. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for highlights, breaking news, and analysis.

