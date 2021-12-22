Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Kevin Huerter Tests Positive for COVID-19
    Publish date:

    Kevin Huerter Tests Positive for COVID-19

    More bad news out of Atlanta, Georgia.
    Author:

    © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    More bad news out of Atlanta, Georgia.

    Here we go again. News just broke that Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has tested positive for COVID-19. Huerter is the sixth Hawks player to test positive since Sunday morning. Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawau-Cabarrot, now Kevin Huerter, plus three Hawks staffers. The Hawks nine players/personnel out of action was unthinkable just a few days ago.

    As of right now, the Hawks are scheduled to play the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:30 pm (eastern). As I wrote in this morning's scouting report, the Magic are without a large swath of their roster. The list of players, coaches, and personnel entering the league's protocols is growing exponentially.

    Chris Kirschner of The Athletic provided a good breakdown of the currently available Hawks players. Check out his tweet below:

    Let's hope the Hawks and the league are able to get this spread under control. We know the goal is to make it to the lucrative Christmas Day matchups, but the NBA is literally running out of players. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for highlights, breaking news, and analysis.

    Recommended For You

    Trae Young Stars in Christmas Day Commercial

    John Collins Brand is Expanding

    Hawks Players Play Santa for a Day

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is eligible for contract extension.
    News

    Kevin Huerter Enters NBA Health & Safety Protocols

    30 seconds ago
    Lou Williams is the latest Atlanta Hawks player to test positive for COVID-19 on December 22, 2021.
    News

    Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Test Positive for COVID-19

    5 hours ago
    Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) go after the loose ball during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Game Day Information

    8 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic Preview: Both Teams Back in Action

    8 hours ago
    Team Giannis guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center.
    News

    Trae Young Gives Update After Entering NBA Health & Safety Protocols

    Dec 21, 2021
    Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.
    News

    Capela, Gallinari Test Positive for COVID-19. Hawks Roster in Flux

    Dec 21, 2021
    Los Angeles Lakers guard Lance Stephenson (6) celebrates after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
    News

    Lance is Back! Hawks Sign Stephenson to 10-Day Deal

    Dec 21, 2021
    Trae Young Stars in State Farm Commercial.
    News

    Trae Young Teams Up with Chris Paul in State Farm Commercial

    Dec 21, 2021