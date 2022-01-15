Skip to main content
Knicks at Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

Knicks at Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Hawks (17-24) host the Knicks (21-21).

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks (17-24) host the Knicks (21-21).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks. This game features two teams that genuinely dislike each other. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Knicks Broadcast: MSG Network

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Knicks Listen: 104.5 FM The Team ESPN Radio

Odds

Spread: ATL -2.5

Moneyline: ATL -150, NYK +225

Total O/U: 213.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Cam Reddish Greatest Moments with Atlanta Hawks

Four More Adidas Trae Young 1's Leak Online

Waffles, Snakes, Secret Doors: Kobe's Last Game Against Hawks

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

The Hawks host the Knicks on January 15, 2022.
News

Knicks at Hawks: Game Day Information

21 seconds ago
The New York Knicks face the Atlanta Hawks on January 15, 2022.
News

Knicks at Hawks Preview: Game 3 of 4

4 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles the ball around Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter of the game at FTX Arena.
News

Heat Too Hot for Hawks, Win Fourth Straight Game

10 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk discussed Cam Reddish trade on January 14, 2022.
News

Hawks General Manager Discusses Cam Reddish Trade

19 hours ago
an 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Game Day Information

Jan 14, 2022
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) takes a moment before the start of their game against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Heat Preview: Season on the Brink

Jan 14, 2022
Cam Reddish has been traded to New York Knicks. Here are his greatest moments with Atlanta Hawks.
News

Cam Reddish Greatest Moments with Atlanta Hawks

Jan 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Hawks Trade Cam Reddish to Knicks

Jan 13, 2022