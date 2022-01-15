Knicks at Hawks: Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks. This game features two teams that genuinely dislike each other. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Knicks Broadcast: MSG Network

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Knicks Listen: 104.5 FM The Team ESPN Radio

Odds

Spread: ATL -2.5

Moneyline: ATL -150, NYK +225

Total O/U: 213.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

