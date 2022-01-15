Knicks at Hawks: Game Day Information

Knicks at Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks. This game features two teams that genuinely dislike each other. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Saturday, January 15, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Knicks Broadcast: MSG Network
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Knicks Listen: 104.5 FM The Team ESPN Radio
Odds
Spread: ATL -2.5
Moneyline: ATL -150, NYK +225
Total O/U: 213.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Cam Reddish Greatest Moments with Atlanta Hawks
Four More Adidas Trae Young 1's Leak Online
Waffles, Snakes, Secret Doors: Kobe's Last Game Against Hawks
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!