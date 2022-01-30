Television, Stream, Odds for Lakers at Hawks

Skip to main content
Lakers at Hawks Game Day Information

The Hawks (23-25) host the Lakers (24-26).

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chances. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Lakers Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Lakers Listen: 710 AM ESPNLA

Odds

Spread: ATL -7.5

Moneyline: ATL -333, LAL +260

Total O/U: 225.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

