Television, Stream, Odds for Lakers at Hawks

Lakers at Hawks Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chances. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Lakers Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Lakers Listen: 710 AM ESPNLA
Odds
Spread: ATL -7.5
Moneyline: ATL -333, LAL +260
Total O/U: 225.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
