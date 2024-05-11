Lakers, Spurs, and Magic Listed as Best Landing Spots For Dejounte Murray
The NBA Playoffs are still moving along for eight of the teams in the NBA, but for 22 teams, the offseason has already begun. The first big day of the offseason for these teams will be on Sunday, when the 2024 NBA Drat Lottery occurs. For the Atlanta Hawks, they do not have great odds for winning the lottery, as their pre-draft position is 10th and they have a 13.9% chance to leap into the top four and a 3% chance to land the top pick. Once Atlanta figures out where they are going to be drafting, they can start planning the rest of their offseason.
The draft is not the biggest question for the Hawks this offseason though. That would be what they decide to do with the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. There have been questions about if they Hawks are going to break up the duo, as the Hawks have not seen the results they envisioned since trading a pile of draft picks for Murray two summers ago.
Who will the Hawks trade? There is still a ways to go before that question is answered, but what teams could be the best fits for Murray if he is the one that is traded? Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz listed three teams who would be the best its for Murray if he were to be traded and they included some intriguing, but not new names:
"The last time Dejounte Murray got to be the lead point guard and primary ball-handler for a full season, he was named to the All-Star team while averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. He's the only player in NBA history to ever post those averages across a full season.
The Atlanta Hawks traded for Murray in 2022 and moved him to more of an off-ball role next to Trae Young, but it's been a failure for everyone involved. The Hawks went 36-46 this season, a seven-win drop from the year before they sent three first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for Murray.
Teams that need a high-level starting point guard should be relentlessly calling Atlanta this summer. The 27-year-old Murray is beginning a team-friendly four-year, $114 million extension and is still an elite defender who would thrive if he returns to an on-ball role.
The Hawks should be open to trading Murray to add better-fitting pieces around Young. A return to the Spurs would make a lot of sense for Murray, and teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic could be searching for a backcourt upgrade this summer.
Best Landing Spots: San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic
I have written that the Magic would be a natural trade partner with the Hawks due to the defensive players that have that Atlanta could then fit around Trae Young. Orlando needs a point guard who is also a strong defender and a trade between the two teams makes a lot of sense.
The Spurs traded Murray to the Hawks two summers ago, but they are still in need of a true point guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama, who just had one of the best rookie seasons of all time. San Antonio might be ready to win sooner than people think and a move to get Murray back would make a ton of sense. Atlanta could get some of their draft capital back and Murray gets to go to a place that is familiar. He still has admiration for Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
The Lakers were rumored to be trying to deal for Murray leading up to this year's trade deadline. Would Los Angeles want Murray instead of Trae Young? If Atlanta decided to deal Murray and keep Young, it would not be a surprise to see the Lakers get involved again.
Another team that was not mentioned, but probably should be is the New Orleans Pelicans. Like Orlando, New Orleans needs a point guard and they have the kind of players that the Hawks need in return. A deal would make sense for both sides and might even involve Brandon Ingram.
There is still a ways to go before players start being dealt this offseaosn, but the Hawks are going to be right in the thick of nearly every conversation in what might be a wild summer.