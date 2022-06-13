Skip to main content
Landry Fields Named New Atlanta Hawks General Manager

Landry Fields Named New Atlanta Hawks General Manager

Landry Fields has been with the organization since 2020.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Landry Fields has been with the organization since 2020.

With ten days until the 2022 NBA Draft, Atlanta Hawks fans just got hit with their first Woj-bomb of the off-season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are promoting assistant general manager Landry Fields to the title of general manager effective July 1, 2022.

However, the news comes with one huge caveat. Fields will still report to former general manager and current team president Travis Schlenk. Fields is a former NBA player who became a college scout before eventually working his way up to the position of general manager of the Spurs’ G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

Fields has worked for the Hawks as an assistant general manager since 2020. While Schlenk will still be calling a lot of the shots, the 33-year-old has his work cut out for him beginning in July. The Hawks have little cap space and a desperate need to improve their roster after the underwhelming 2021-22 season.

Atlanta Hawks team owner Antony Ressler (left in red) talks to Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk far right prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers before game three in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Principal owner Tony Ressler (left) speaks with Landry Fields and Travis Schlenk.

In addition to upgrading the roster, Fields will be tasked with deciding De'Andre Hunter's fate with the franchise. The 24-year-old small forward is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension this summer. 

Plus, Atlanta's front office must make a decision on Danilo Gallinari's contract soon. If the 33-year-old power forward is waived before July 1, the organization only has to pay $5 million of his remaining salary.

It is sure to be an exciting summer in Atlanta with the upcoming draft and free agency. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks Considering Trading John Collins for Lottery Pick

Bogdan Bogdanovic Out 3 Months Following Knee Surgery

Interview: Grant Hill Opens Up In New Book

Toronto Raptors guard Landry Fields (2) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Promote Former Player to General Manager

By Pat Benson15 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks owner owner Antony Ressler greets Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) after a game against the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Reportedly Considering Trading John Collins for Lottery Pick

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after non-call during the third quarter of game four against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden.
News

Hawks Legend Beats Stephen Curry in Key NBA Finals Stat

By Pat Benson7 hours ago
Trae Young at Skinz League in Norman, Oklahoma.
News

Watch Trae Young Shake Defender in Summer League Game

By Pat Benson9 hours ago
LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
News

Hawks Host 2 NBA Legends Sons in Draft Workouts

By Pat Benson10 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 4

By Pat BensonJun 12, 2022
Atlanta Hawks ceo Steve Koonin speaks during a press conference at Philips Arena. The Atlanta Hawks officially announced today that it was purchased by an ownership group led by Tony Ressler.
News

Hawks CEO Calls John Collins Trade Rumors "Bull"

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Bogdan Bogdanovic is one of three Atlanta Hawks players to test positive for COVID-19 on December 28, 2021.
News

Bogdan Bogdanovic Quietly Had Knee Surgery

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022