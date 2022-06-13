Landry Fields Named New Atlanta Hawks General Manager

With ten days until the 2022 NBA Draft, Atlanta Hawks fans just got hit with their first Woj-bomb of the off-season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are promoting assistant general manager Landry Fields to the title of general manager effective July 1, 2022.

However, the news comes with one huge caveat. Fields will still report to former general manager and current team president Travis Schlenk. Fields is a former NBA player who became a college scout before eventually working his way up to the position of general manager of the Spurs’ G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

Fields has worked for the Hawks as an assistant general manager since 2020. While Schlenk will still be calling a lot of the shots, the 33-year-old has his work cut out for him beginning in July. The Hawks have little cap space and a desperate need to improve their roster after the underwhelming 2021-22 season.

Principal owner Tony Ressler (left) speaks with Landry Fields and Travis Schlenk. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to upgrading the roster, Fields will be tasked with deciding De'Andre Hunter's fate with the franchise. The 24-year-old small forward is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension this summer.

Plus, Atlanta's front office must make a decision on Danilo Gallinari's contract soon. If the 33-year-old power forward is waived before July 1, the organization only has to pay $5 million of his remaining salary.

It is sure to be an exciting summer in Atlanta with the upcoming draft and free agency. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

