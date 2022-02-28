John Collins Return from Injury Still Unclear

Skip to main content
Latest Update on John Collins Injured Foot

The Hawks forward remains inactive.

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has missed the last five games due to a right foot strain. After the initial diagnosis, the Hawks expected Collins to miss just three games and then be reevaluated. It's been 15 days, and there is still no timetable for his return.

Despite being 3-2 and needing every possible win, the Hawks continue to ease Collins back into action. Today we got some video of the springy forward on the practice court. Check out the video in the tweet below.

As you can see, Collins is going through shooting drills. But according to Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, Collins still hasn't done any intense running. McMillan told Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "He's getting better. He's feeling better." McMillan continued, "We're not going to push him. You can't, with that type of injury. You have to see how he feels every day, and you pretty much go from there."

When asked about his teammate, Trae Young remained focused on the bigger picture. "Of course, we all know we need John to go as far as we want to go. But at this point in the season, we have to have that next-man-up mentality... Especially with the numbers he produces, we have to all kind of contribute a little bit more."

Collins' numbers are slightly down this season. He's averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 31.3 minutes per game. Just as important as his production, the Hawks miss Collins' intensity and energy on the floor. Let's hope the most tenured player on the roster gets back ASAP. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

