LOOK: Hawks No. 1 Pick Zaccharie Risacher In Attendance to See Falcons Face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
The Falcons have one of their biggest home games in years tonight when they welcome in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and in attendance for the game tonight is this year's No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher. The newest member of the Atlanta sports community will be cheering on the Falcons as they try to knock off the reigning Super Bowl Champions.
The Hawks are a team hoping to avoid the play-in tournament and get into the playoffs this season, but it could depend on how some of their younger players perform. Whether it is Risacher, Daniels, Jalen Johnson, or Onyeka Okongwu, they could raise the Hawks ceiling if they play well. When talking about the Hawks biggest X-Factor for the upcoming season, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes named Risacher:
"It won't be this simple for every team, but the Atlanta Hawks' possession of Zaccharie Risacher—the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft—makes for a pretty easy call.
To a greater extent than most top selections, the 19-year-old is something of a blank slate. He stands 6'9" and has legitimate tools on both ends, but nobody seems certain he can become a star.
While that's one way to describe a low-ceiling player, the more charitable interpretation of Risacher's game is that he's so theoretically malleable and so skilled in varying areas that he has several pathways to being an impactful player.
It's possible the Frenchman will provide high-end shooting and secondary facilitation as a combo forward, and his length and intelligence suggest he'll develop into a quality defender. It remains to be seen how much self-sufficient shot creation he'll provide, but with a three-and-D floor, it's hard to imagine him going down as a bust.
The Hawks may not be interested in prolonging the Trae Young era for another several years...unless Risacher becomes the kind of gap-filling, low-usage second star who augments Young's one-way game.
On the other hand, if Risacher is actually something more than a role player, he could be the reason Atlanta warms to the idea of turning the page."