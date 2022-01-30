Lakers at Hawks Preview: Matinee Against LA

Preview

On Saturday, January 8, the Lakers embarrassed the Hawks 134-118. It was the first of a five-game losing streak for the Hawks. However, the Hawks have won their last six games and are back in the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Lakers have dropped seven of their last nine games and look as lost as ever.

Over the past two weeks, the Hawks have been playing out of this world. They have the second-highest offensive rating, fourth-highest defensive rating, and best net rating in the NBA. They are healthy, having fun, and everyone is contributing.

Meanwhile, the Lakers continue to struggle and flirt with the prospect of playing in the play-in games. Their defense has improved, but their offense remains a work in progress. Rumors are again swirling about Russell Westbrook being traded to yet another new team.

When healthy, both of these teams are formidable. Unfortunately for the Lakers (and fans that paid exorbitant ticket prices), LeBron James will not be playing, and Anthony Davis is a maybe. But at least fans will get treated to the shooting clinic of Westbrick, I mean, Westbrook.

Injury Report

The Lakers are without LeBron James (left knee soreness). Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is questionable. Additionally, Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Russell Westbrook (right knee soreness) are probable.

For the first time in over two years, the Hawks have had a clean injury report for two consecutive games. Unfortunately, that streak ends now. De’Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) and Trae Young (right hip soreness) are questionable.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 7.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 225.5. I'm sticking with the hot hand, the Hawks cover the spread in this matinee game. As always, I'll be live-tweeting the game and back here later with the post-game wrap-up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

