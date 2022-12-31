Summary of the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Summary

Friday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks had no shortage of theatrics. The evening kicked off with Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressing rumors of his resignation and ended with State Farm Arena chanting "MVP" for LeBron James.

Today was James' 38th birthday, and he gifted the basketball world with an incredible performance. The soon-to-be all-time scoring leader electrified the crowd with 47 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Atlanta is still without De'Andre Hunter (ankle) and Clint Capela (calf), and it showed on defense. Their absence was felt even more in the post, where Los Angeles outrebounded and outscored Atlanta.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 29 points and eight assists, but the same problems held the team back - poor defense, worse outside shooting, and a coach who is considering quitting.

Atlanta falls to 17-19, and Los Angeles improves to 15-21. Atlanta kicks off their five-game road trip on January 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 29 PTS, 8 AST

Dejounte Murray - 20 PTS, 9 AST

Onyeka Okongwu - 17 PTS, 8 REB

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James - 47 PTS, 10 REB

Thomas Bryant - 19 PTS, 17 REB

Russell Westbrook - 14 PTS, 11 AST