Game day preview for the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

Preview

It is always a special occasion when the Los Angeles Lakers make their annual trip to State Farm Arena for a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. There are added reasons for excitement when the date coincides with LeBron James' birthday.

The 38-year-old has not played in Atlanta since the infamous "Courtside Karen" incident on February 1, 2021.

However, this season is not so much about wins and losses for Los Angeles (they are not making any postseason noise, nor do they control their draft picks). It is for the inevitable coronation of James as the NBA all-time points leader.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is a team stuck on the treadmill of mediocrity. They are good enough to make the playoffs but nowhere close to being considered a legitimate contender. That is unless the team swings for the fences at the trade deadline, which could always happen.

Despite the game featuring two middling teams, it is historic anytime James is on the floor. Fans spending big money on tickets lucky to watch James in person tonight are making a sound investment.

Injury Report

Los Angeles' injury report lists LeBron James (ankle soreness) as questionable. Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reeves, and Dennis Schroeder are probable. Anthony Davis (foot) is out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Trae Young (left calf contusion) as probable. De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Lastly, Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-7.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 239.5

Money Line: Hawks (-300) Lakers (+240)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Los Angeles Lakers will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (gold).