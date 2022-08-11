No Atlanta Hawks Player Will Wear No. 6 Again

Skip to main content
Lou Williams Last Hawks Player to Wear No. 6

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Lou Williams Last Hawks Player to Wear No. 6

The NBA is retiring the No. 6 in honor of Bill Russell.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Moments ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news that the NBA will retire the No. 6 league-wide to honor the late Bill Russell. 

The Boston Celtics legend is the most decorated player in league history, yet his most important contributions came off the court through his activism.

According to Charania, players already wearing No. 6 (such as LeBron James) will be grandfathered. Lou Williams wore the No. 6 throughout his time with the Atlanta Hawks, including the 2021-22 NBA season. 

However, the team did not re-sign the unrestricted free agent after the season. So that makes Williams the last Hawks player ever to wear the jersey number. If Williams signs a contract with a new team, he will not be able to wear No. 6.

The NBA will retire the No. 6 league-wide honoring legendary player and activist Bill Russell. Lou Williams is the last Atlanta Hawks player to wear the uniform number.

Lou Williams wore the No. 6 during his time with the Atlanta Hawks.

Eighteen other players in Hawks history have worn the uniform number. A few recent players include Omari Spellman, Pero Antic, and Kirk Hinrich.

Oddly enough, Cliff Hagan wore No. 6 for the St. Louis Hawks. On April 30, 1956, the Hawks traded Bill Russell to the Boston Celtics for Cliff Hagan and Ed Macauley. Although it was a terrible trade for the Hawks, both Hagan and Macauley went on to become Basketball Hall of Famers.

Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Interview: Grant Hill Discusses Book, Career, & Hawks

The NBA will retire the No. 6 league-wide honoring legendary player and activist Bill Russell. Lou Williams is the last Atlanta Hawks player to wear the uniform number.
News

No Atlanta Hawks Player Will Wear No. 6 Again

By Pat Benson13 seconds ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans following the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
News

The Athletic Ranks Hawks Near Top of the NBA in Offseason Moves

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and U.S. Team guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks during the All-Star Rising Stars game at Spectrum Center.
News

The Worst Trade Idea Imaginable for Atlanta Hawks

By Pat BensonAug 10, 2022 1:36 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and head coach Nate McMillan on December 17, 2021. ESPN has already projected the 2022-23 record and rankings.
News

ESPN Projects Atlanta Hawks Record for Next Season

By Pat BensonAug 10, 2022 12:41 PM EDT
Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to get to the basket guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Costly Trade Package Could Land Kevin Durant with Hawks

By Pat BensonAug 10, 2022 9:43 AM EDT
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Odds of Landing Kevin Durant

By Pat BensonAug 9, 2022 2:23 PM EDT
Former Atlanta Hawks power forward Jabari Parker recently held a free basketball camp for high school players. A hilarious video of Parker dominating the kids went viral.
News

Former Atlanta Hawks Player Dominates Kids at Basketball Camp

By Pat BensonAug 9, 2022 11:45 AM EDT
Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) during an NBA Summer League game. The rookie out of UConn could be a surprising player next season.
News

Two Atlanta Hawks Players That Can Surprise NBA Next Season

By Olivier DumontAug 9, 2022 9:16 AM EDT