Two more Atlanta Hawks players have tested positive for COVID-19. Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot join the growing list of Atlanta Hawks players and staff to enter the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

In case you have lost count, it's now five Hawks players and three tier-one staff members to test positive in recent days. At this point, it's safe to call the situation in Atlanta an outbreak.

The Hawks are far from the only team struggling right now. Several games have been postponed in recent days, and now the game tonight against the Orlando Magic could be in question. In this morning's scouting report, I detailed the litany of Magic players who are unable to play tonight.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for highlights, breaking news, and analysis. But, more importantly, stay safe during these trying times.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Stars in Christmas Day Commercial

John Collins Brand is Expanding

Hawks Players Play Santa for a Day

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!