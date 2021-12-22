Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawau-Cabarrot Test Positive for COVID-19
    Publish date:

    Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawau-Cabarrot Test Positive for COVID-19

    More bad news out Atlanta, Georgia.
    Author:

    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    More bad news out Atlanta, Georgia.

    Two more Atlanta Hawks players have tested positive for COVID-19. Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot join the growing list of Atlanta Hawks players and staff to enter the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

    In case you have lost count, it's now five Hawks players and three tier-one staff members to test positive in recent days. At this point, it's safe to call the situation in Atlanta an outbreak. 

    The Hawks are far from the only team struggling right now. Several games have been postponed in recent days, and now the game tonight against the Orlando Magic could be in question. In this morning's scouting report, I detailed the litany of Magic players who are unable to play tonight.

    Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for highlights, breaking news, and analysis. But, more importantly, stay safe during these trying times.

    Recommended For You

    Trae Young Stars in Christmas Day Commercial

    John Collins Brand is Expanding

    Hawks Players Play Santa for a Day

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Lou Williams is the latest Atlanta Hawks player to test positive for COVID-19 on December 22, 2021.
    News

    Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Test Positive for COVID-19

    1 minute ago
    Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) go after the loose ball during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Game Day Information

    2 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic Preview: Both Teams Back in Action

    2 hours ago
    Team Giannis guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center.
    News

    Trae Young Gives Update After Entering NBA Health & Safety Protocols

    19 hours ago
    Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.
    News

    Capela, Gallinari Test Positive for COVID-19. Hawks Roster in Flux

    22 hours ago
    Los Angeles Lakers guard Lance Stephenson (6) celebrates after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
    News

    Lance is Back! Hawks Sign Stephenson to 10-Day Deal

    23 hours ago
    Trae Young Stars in State Farm Commercial.
    News

    Trae Young Teams Up with Chris Paul in State Farm Commercial

    Dec 21, 2021
    Foot Locker is bringing John Collins’ brand “The Baptist” to local Atlanta Foot Locker stores.
    Culture

    John Collins Brand Now in Atlanta Foot Locker Stores

    Dec 20, 2021