Luka Dončić To Miss Saturday's Game vs. Hawks

Luka Dončić, the Mavericks' precocious 20-year-old All Star, will miss Saturday night's game against the Hawks with right ankle soreness. He and Kristaps Porzingis (injury management), who combined for 57 points in a win Friday night against the Magic, will sit out the second night of the team's back-to-back in Atlanta. Both players' absences seem to be mostly precautionary, but it will diminish the entertainment value of tonight's contest nonetheless.

This is the second time Dončić has sat against the Hawks, meaning that he and Trae Young, two of the NBA's best young offensive players, will not share the court in an NBA game this season. They played on opposite teams in the Rising Stars and All Star games last weekend, though neither played heavy minutes or the most competitive portions of the games.

After topping Young for Rookie of the Year last season, Dončić has played his way into the MVP conversation this year as the Mavericks have vaulted into the playoff mix and posted the most efficient offense in NBA history. The Slovenian forward is averaging 29 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game while the Mavericks have won 34 of their first 56 games of the season.

Young, meanwhile, has taken a leap in his own right, posting 30.1 points and 9.2 assists per game on remarkable efficiency. He ranks second in the NBA in both scoring and assists and, like Dončić earned the right to start in last weekend's All Star game.

While Dončić's absence will take away from the game's luster, Dallas is still a formidable team without its catalyst. The Mavs beat the Hawks by 23 in early February without Dončić and have players at every position capable of hitting shots and making plays. Jalen Brunson had a season-high 27 points and eight assists in that game while Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith combined for 40 points.

The Hawks will be healthier than they were three weeks ago, though still without two key players. Clint Capela remains out with plantar fasciitis in his right heel while De'Andre Hunter will miss Saturday's game for personal reasons. DeAndre' Bembry is out with abdominal soreness.

Both teams will be seeking their second win since the All-Star break, though Dallas' path toward earning a victory just became more difficult. The two sides tip off at 7:30 in Atlanta.