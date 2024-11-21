Luka Doncic Injury: Mavs Superstar Set to Miss Upcoming Game vs Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks do not have another home game until Monday night when they face the Dallas Mavericks. That is a game that is typically circled by NBA fans, as it is a matchup between Mavs superstar Luka Doncic and Hawks superstar Trae Young. For the upcoming in Atlanta however, it looks like Doncic will not be able to play. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Doncic is going to miss time due to a right wrist strain. He is going to be reevaluated in one week, meaning he is not going to play Monday night against the Hawks.
The last time that Doncic played in Atlanta, he set a Mavs franchise record for points in a game, scoring 73 points on 25-33 shooting. Dallas won a shootout with Atlanta 148-143. After making the Western Conference Finals last season, Dallas is off to a bit of a slow start this year. The Mavericks are 8-7 and in 11th place in the Western Conference.
The Hawks hope to be on a winning streak when they face Dallas on Monday. The Hawks fell to 7-9 with a 23 point loss to Golden State and Atlanta faces Chicago tomorrow night ahead of their matchup with Dallas on Monday.
More often than not in Hawks losses, it is the defense that costs the Hawks more than their offense, but their defense played pretty well last night, especially after the first quarter. It was the offense that could not find its way last night. There have been plenty of games where the Hawks let their opponents have a big night shooting, but this was not one of those nights.
Atlanta's offense could not find its rhythm all night long. The Hawks shot 33% from the field and 26% from three and it is hard to point to any good performances from anyone. Atlanta finished with a horrible 86.9 offensive rating in the game and a 42% true shooting percentage. Golden State has one of the NBA's best defenses, but the Hawks offense was a no-show and they could not get shots to fall.
When the Atlanta Hawks have lost basketball games this year, you can usually point to a single quarter as the reason why. They were outscored 38-17 in the third quarter in the loss to the Blazers on Sunday, they scored only 15 points in the 4th quarter in a loss to Chicago and tonight vs the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, Atlanta was outscored 41-22 in the first quarter. Golden State only outscored Atlanta 79-75 the rest of the way, but the damage was done already. Atlanta's offense was non-existent the whole night and Golden State cruised to a 120-97 victory over the Hawks.
The defense was bad in the first quarter, but the offense was the main issue. The Hawks shot 35% from the field and 29% from three. Golden State on the other hand was 60% from the field and 46% from three. The bench for the Warriors outscored the Hawks bench 19-3. It was a really rough first quarter for Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu, De'Andre Hunter, and Kobe Bufkin and it ended up being a rough game.
The Hawks travel to Chicago tomorrow night to face the Bulls in the NBA Cup. The Hawks are 2-0 in NBA Cup Play and lead East Group C.
Additional Links
Hawks Basketball: Takeaways From Atlanta's 120-97 Loss to Golden State
Atlanta Can't Overcome Shooting Woes in 120-97 Blowout Loss to Golden State