Earvin 'Magic' Johnson is a busy man. The NBA Hall of Famer has become one of the most influential businessmen and activists in the country. People all over the world want to hear what Johnson has to say, hence his unrelenting popularity.

In addition to his normal work schedule (which includes owning a portion of the Los Angeles Dodgers), Johnson makes a point of appearing on television and social media to give his basketball hot takes. Yesterday, the hoops legend listed four playoff teams that he believes need to "make trades and moves" this summer - and one of them is the Atlanta Hawks.

Johnson is right as always. The Hawks barely snuck into the Play-In Tournament thanks to an incredible season by All-Star point guard Trae Young. Not only did Young averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories, but he became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

We already know Johnson is a fan of Young's game, and like the rest of us, 'Magic' knows 'Ice Trae' needs some help. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk has already said he plans on upgrading the roster this summer, so everyone might be getting their wish soon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

