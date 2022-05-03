Skip to main content
Magic Johnson Says Atlanta Hawks Need to Make Trades

Magic Johnson Says Atlanta Hawks Need to Make Trades

The Lakers legend isn't wrong.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers legend isn't wrong.

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson is a busy man. The NBA Hall of Famer has become one of the most influential businessmen and activists in the country. People all over the world want to hear what Johnson has to say, hence his unrelenting popularity.

In addition to his normal work schedule (which includes owning a portion of the Los Angeles Dodgers), Johnson makes a point of appearing on television and social media to give his basketball hot takes. Yesterday, the hoops legend listed four playoff teams that he believes need to "make trades and moves" this summer - and one of them is the Atlanta Hawks.

Johnson is right as always. The Hawks barely snuck into the Play-In Tournament thanks to an incredible season by All-Star point guard Trae Young. Not only did Young averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories, but he became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

We already know Johnson is a fan of Young's game, and like the rest of us, 'Magic' knows 'Ice Trae' needs some help. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk has already said he plans on upgrading the roster this summer, so everyone might be getting their wish soon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Magic Johnson Praises Trae Young Behind the Scenes

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Magic Johnson before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Magic Johnson Wants Atlanta Hawks to Make Trades

By Pat Benson14 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young Nominated for 2021-22 NBA Cares Award

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk watches a game against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks General Manager Regrets Not Upgrading Roster

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas
News

Information for 2022 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps Presented by Adidas

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 Evaluations: Coach Nate McMillan

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Should Lou WIlliams Retire or Keep Playing?

By Olivier DumontMay 2, 2022
Dec 27, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Reviews: Travis Schlenk

By Pat BensonMay 2, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan follows the action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Learn More About Draft Prospects Hawks are Scouting Today

By Pat BensonMay 2, 2022