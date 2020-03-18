AllHawks
Legal Questions On the NBA's Coronavirus Situation

Ben Ladner

The recent suspension of the NBA season has fans, players, and media wondering about whether the league will resume the campaign and when they might have basketball back in their lives. But it also carries legal and logistical consequences for the NBA, its players, its advertising partners, and many other stakeholders. 

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann sifted through 10 of the most salient questions pertaining to the NBA's current situation, including the CDC's latest announcement about large gathers, getting refunds on game tickets, the state of arena staff, and when the NBA season might resume. 

Answering 10 Legal Questions Surrounding NBA Amid Coronavirus

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic raises a number of legal and business issues for the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. I've received many questions about how the league, players and other stakeholders should navigate through this complex situation. Below I answer 10 of those questions. The CDC recommendation is significant.

There will be a certain degree of risk involved if and when the 2020 NBA season resumes, even if the novel coronavirus is no longer spreading at its current rate. Exactly how much of a risk playing basketball will pose isn't exactly clear, though basketball could be one of the last major sports to start back up because players are constantly and necessarily making contact and in close proximity with one another. 

"To state the obvious, an NBA game can’t be played with social distancing measures," McCann writes. "The same is true of a pick-up game or team practice, which the NBA has also banned for the time being. Basketball is a sport that inherently involves contact and close proximity."

Earlier reporting by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that the season could start back up sometime in mid- to late-June, though even in that scenario, games may have to be played without fans in attendance to reduce the risk of another player contracting the virus and the league shutting down again. That will not be a sustainable solution for the NBA, which relies on ticket revenue and in-arena sales to prop up its basketball-related income (BRI) and support player salaries, among other things. 

McCann cites that gate receipts accounts for over a fifth of the league's revenue. While TV audiences would almost certainly grow if fans weren't allowed to attend games, that gain may not necessarily balance out the loss of money that would result from empty arenas. 

"NBA teams would lose a substantial amount of revenue if games were played without spectators," says McCann. "The value of NBA franchises, which according to Forbes are worth on average $1.9 billion, would likely fall somewhat as a result. Players, in turn, would see their future contract values drop." 

Needless to say, the current national health crisis will have significant consequences for the NBA in both the short term and the long term. Exactly what and how severe those repercussions will be has yet to be fully determined. 

"This is a question that isn’t going away anytime soon," McCann writes. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 will probably be a part of lives going forward." 

