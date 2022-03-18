The last 36 hours in Atlanta have been rough. First, the Hawks dropped a winnable game in Charlotte. Then, late last night, we found out that John Collins' foot injury was worse than we expected. See Shams Charania's tweet below for the details.

Collins' absence thrusts Danilo Gallinari into the starting power forward role, and the rest of the rotation is to be determined. I can't lie; this is horrible news for the Hawks and their fanbase. The biggest reason is that we hate it for 'John the Baptist.' And to a lesser extent, it makes another postseason push far less likely.

As Hawks fans lick their wounds, the basked universe will be treated to a contest between the two best young point guards in the NBA - Trae Young vs. Ja Morant. While I'm unwilling to assign avatars to these two players (Magic vs. Bird) like so many people want to do, I can safely say they are beyond exceptional.

The Hawks and Grizzlies have only faced once this season, way back in November, and the Hawks won 132-100. Young scored 31 points, and Morant scored just 2 points after exiting the game early with a knee injury.

Luckily, Morant bounced back and has had a fantastic season. The high-flying point guard averages 27.5 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. More impressively, he's led the Grizzlies to second in the Western Conference.

In many ways, the Grizzlies are having the season that the Hawks had expected. Their point guard, Trae Young, is out-performing Morant. 'Ice Trae' averages 28 points and 9.5 assists per game. But as we've seen before, like the Hornets game on Tuesday night, when Young has an off-night, the role players can't do enough to win the game.

The Hawks playoff chances have almost been cut in half in less than two weeks. They are destined for the dreaded Play-In tournament. However, a win tonight would go a long way towards improving their seeding in the Eastern Conference.