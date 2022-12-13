The Atlanta Hawks fall to 14-14 after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Summary

Fans who spent their hard-earned money for tickets to tonight's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies were broadsided by load management.

The highly-anticipated matchup between Trae Young and Ja Morant didn't occur again. The two All-NBA guards have shared the court for nine minutes since spring 2021.

Memphis rested Morant and Steven Adams. Atlanta sat Young, Clint Capela, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Additionally, John Collins and Dejounte Murray are out with ankle injuries.

The disrespect to fans aside, the game was not worth watching. Memphis dominated Atlanta for most of the night, leading all but 96 seconds. Tyus Jones led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

In addition to playing turnstile defense, Atlanta could not buy a bucket. They shot 35.6% from the field and 32.4% from deep. The only silver lining to Atlanta's embarrassing loss is that it provided an opportunity for the entire bench unit to play.

After last night's exciting overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta made the business decision to punt on tonight's game. Let's hope they use the extra rest to take care of business during an easier stretch of their schedule coming later this week.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Onyeka Okongwu - 19 PTS, 1 REB

Aaron Holiday - 15 PTS, 6 AST

Jalen Johnson - 14 PTS, 9 REB

Grizzlies Leaders

Tyus Jones - 22 PTS, 11 REB

Dillon Brooks - 18 PTS, 5 REB

Santi Aldama - 16 PTS, 5 REB