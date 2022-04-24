Skip to main content
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Game Four Preview

The Heat lead the series 2-1.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Heat at Hawks Scouting Report

Preview

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores a basket behind Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

We used to dream of moments like this. Tonight, the Hawks host the Heat in front of a sellout crowd with an opportunity to tie the series 2-2. After months of complacency, the Hawks can now turn the series on its head and shake up the basketball world. Besides the two Play-In games, this is the most important contest of the season.

Friday night's comeback victory can join recent Hawks lore (Game 7 Kevin, Trae bowing in Madison Square Garden, etc.) if this team can build off the momentum. Although the Hawks play well at home, winning 21 of their last 24 games, defeating a dynamic team like the Heat is never easy.

Winning Game Four will come down to - you guessed it - defense. The Hawks have been unable to slow down the Heat's perimeter attack. Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, and Tyler Herro gave the Hawks fits through three games. 

However, with Clint Capela possibly returning (more on that below), the Hawks can regain their edge on the boards and reinforce their defense which has been held together by tape and gum. Couple that with the All-Star point guard Trae Young becoming more acclimated with the defensive schemes he's facing, and the Hawks have a real shot at winning a meaningful game - a scenario they have wished for all season.

Odds

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Heat as 1.5-point favorites and the over/under is at 220.5 points. This year, the Hawks are 5-3 as home underdogs (yeah, they're favored at home in that many games) compared to an awful 11-23 as road underdogs. Do with that information what you will.

Injury Report

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts after forward Jimmy Butler (22) scores in the second half of game two in the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

The Heat injury report lists Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Bam Adebayo (quad), P.J. Tucker (calf), and Caleb Martin (ankle) as questionable to play. Gabe Vincent (toe) is probable.

The Hawks injury report lists Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) as questionable and Lou Williams (low back discomfort) as out. Yesterday, we took a look inside Capela's injury recovery.

Uniforms

Uniforms worn by Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Heat wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.

Television, Streaming

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts before being interviewed after the Hawks defeated the Miami Heat in game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

