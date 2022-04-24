We used to dream of moments like this. Tonight, the Hawks host the Heat in front of a sellout crowd with an opportunity to tie the series 2-2. After months of complacency, the Hawks can now turn the series on its head and shake up the basketball world. Besides the two Play-In games, this is the most important contest of the season.

Friday night's comeback victory can join recent Hawks lore (Game 7 Kevin, Trae bowing in Madison Square Garden, etc.) if this team can build off the momentum. Although the Hawks play well at home, winning 21 of their last 24 games, defeating a dynamic team like the Heat is never easy.

Winning Game Four will come down to - you guessed it - defense. The Hawks have been unable to slow down the Heat's perimeter attack. Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, and Tyler Herro gave the Hawks fits through three games.

However, with Clint Capela possibly returning (more on that below), the Hawks can regain their edge on the boards and reinforce their defense which has been held together by tape and gum. Couple that with the All-Star point guard Trae Young becoming more acclimated with the defensive schemes he's facing, and the Hawks have a real shot at winning a meaningful game - a scenario they have wished for all season.