Miami Heat Dominate Atlanta Hawks 106-98

Summary

Tonight the Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks x-x. Miami has now beaten Atlanta in eight out of the last nine games the two teams faced off. There is plenty of blame to go around, but one thing is clear: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra keeps outmaneuvering Hawks coach Nate McMillan.

Atlanta was without Clint Capela, so McMillan tried a whole new rotation. Trent Forrest and Frank Kaminsky replaced the Holiday brothers, and the results went about as well as you would expect.

After trailing by nine points at halftime, Miami emphasized attacking early in the shot clock and getting the ball in the paint. Bam Adebayo took over, tallying 32 points and eight rebounds.

John Collins led Atlanta with 23 points and 14 rebounds. His counterpart, Trae Young, got off to a hot start before going cold. During the second half, Young shot 12.5% from the field, and the team shot 15.8% from deep.

After tonight's disappointing loss, Atlanta flies to Philadelphia for a matchup against the 76ers tomorrow night. Stay locked into Allhawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

John Collins - 23 PTS, 14 REB

Trae Young - 22 PTS, 14 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 18 PTS, 3 REB

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo - 32 PTS, 8 REB

Caleb Martin - 20 PTS, 9 REB

Max Strus - 16 PTS, 3 REB