Skip to main content
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the third game of the series and is sure to be a great matchup. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks to pass as the Miami Heat defense closes in during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

The Heat have dominated through two games.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +100, MIA -118

Total O/U: 221.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Skip Bayless Calls Trae Young "Worse Than Westbrook"

Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter

Watch Kyle Lowry Play Dirty Against De'Andre Hunter

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) puts up a shot over Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Heat at Hawks Gameday Information: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) stands on the court during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Hawks Four Keys to Upsetting Heat in Game Three

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) while chasing a loose ball during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Three Preview

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.
News

Trae Young Praises Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.
News

Clint Capela Out for Game Three in Atlanta

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Kevin Huerter Says Atlanta Hawks Will 'Come Out Fighting'

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being fouled by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Chances of Winning Series Against Miami Heat

By Pat BensonApr 21, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Overrated, Worse Than Russell Westbrook

By Pat BensonApr 21, 2022