Heat at Hawks Gameday Information: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the third game of the series and is sure to be a great matchup. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Friday, April 22, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun
National Broadcast: ESPN
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game
Heat Listen: Miami Heat App
Odds
Spread: MIA -1.5
Moneyline: ATL +100, MIA -118
Total O/U: 221.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Skip Bayless Calls Trae Young "Worse Than Westbrook"
Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter