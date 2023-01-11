Preview for the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks (26-14) Atlanta Hawks (19-21).

Summary

It it feels like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks have played a lot lately; you are not wrong. The two teams squared off twice in the preseason and three times already in the regular season.

Milwaukee has raced out to a 26-14 record and are third in the Eastern Conference. However, two of their losses have come at the hands of the underachieving Atlanta Hawks.

Currently 19-21 and ninth in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta has found the secret sauce to stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo. Atlanta packs the lane defensively and bets on Milwaukee's outside shooting to fail.

Defense is only half of the equation, and Atlanta has struggled all season on the offensive end of the floor. They rank 22nd in offensive rating and last in made three-pointers.

To make matters more challenging for Atlanta, Clint Capela has missed ten of the last 11 games. It remains to be seen if Atlanta's defense can work against Milwaukee without the fringe Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the floor.

Injury Report

Milwaukee's injury report lists Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) as out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Clint Capela (right calf strain) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 235.5

Money Line: Hawks (+115) Bucks (-141)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, & Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).