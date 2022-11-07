Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Preview

Tonight will be the fourth matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks in just over one month. The Hawks swept the two preseason games in Abu Dhabi before losing on the road two weeks ago.

If it's any consolation, the entire league has struggled against the Bucks. After going winless in the preseason. the Bucks have jumped out to a 9-0 start, largely thanks to a favorable schedule.

To their credit, the Bucks have been beset by injuries. Yet, they still have the best defensive rating (100.6) and rebounding numbers in the league. Their middling offensive numbers will improve once the roster's health improves.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are still plagued by inconsistency. But the revamped roster has changed the identity of this team. The Hawks have sacrificed outside shooting for improved defense and play at a much faster pace.

While the Bucks are slight favorites (odds are below), this is a winnable game for the Hawks. They are in the middle of a long homestand and are enjoying much better health than the Bucks.

Injury Report

The Bucks injury report lists Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable. In addition, Pat Connaughton (calf), Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion), Khris Middleton (wrist), A.J. Green (nose), and Joe Ingles (knee) are out.

The Hawks injury report lists Trae Young (shin) as questionable. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee surgery recovery) remains out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 226.5

Money Line: Hawks (+125) Bucks (-150)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black).

