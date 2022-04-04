John Collins Progressing in Injury Recovery

Skip to main content
More Good News on John Collins' Injuries

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Atlanta Hawks need every single player they can get. Especially their starting power forward, John Collins. The 24-year-old forward has missed the last twelve games with a sprained foot and nasty sprained finger

However, he had missed six consecutive games between February 13 and March 3 with the same injuries. So on March 17, Collins took it upon himself to seek a second medical opinion outside of the organization.

Today we got some news that is cause for cautious optimism. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said there's still no timeline for Collins' return. But today was the first day Collins did full-court running and some shooting, as you can see in the tweeted video below.

While the Hawks' hopes of a postseason run hinge on Collins returning to action. It's important to remember that the high-flying forward just signed a 5-year, $125 million contract this past summer.

