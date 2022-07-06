Nate McMillan's Odds of Winning NBA Coach of the Year

Skip to main content
Nate McMillan's Future Coach of the Year Odds are High

Hawks fans have a chance to cash in on a risky bet.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city that never sleeps. That same is true of the NBA. Despite the 2021-22 season just concluding last month, there are ready future odds online for the 2022-23 season. 

Recently, we covered the Atlanta Hawks odds of winning the 2023 NBA Finals and Trae Young's chances at winning the MVP Award. Today, the sportsbook known as Betonline.ag provided each NBA coach's odds of winning the 2022-23 Coach of the Year award for next season.

Much to the chagrin of Hawks fans, head coach Nate McMillan was not listed among the top 15 coaches most likely to win the prestigious award. The veteran coach came in at 19th on the list with 28/1 odds. McMillan was behind Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan (25/1) and ahead of Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey (33/1).

As promised, the Hawks organization has reshaped the roster, coaching staff, and front office over the past month. Now that All-NBA point guard Trae Young has an All-Star teammate in Dejounte Murray, the pressure to win has never been higher for McMillan and his coaching staff.

While the season does not begin for another three months, the 2022 NBA Summer League starts this weekend. You can find the Hawks roster and schedule here. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

