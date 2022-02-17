NBA 2K Decreases Trae Young's Overall Rating

Here we go again. The video game franchise NBA 2K updated player ratings and once again disrespected Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. In case you haven't watched must basketball (like 2K) this season, Young is averaging 27.8 points and 9.3 assists per game and is second in total points and total assists this season.

Still no comment from Young on this matter. He has voiced his complaints with the video game franchise on everything from his player's rating to appearance. Honestly, I can't blame him for his frustration. Check out his tweet from August of 2021.

Young isn't the only Hawks player to get his overall rating adjusted. Check out the full list below:

Trae Young: 90 OVR (-1)

Danilo Gallinari: 78 OVR (-1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (+2)

Delon Wright: 76 OVR (-1)

Louis Williams: 75 OVR (+1)

We could easily spend all day debating ratings and gameplay. Of course, I disagree with the 90 overall rating. But, how do you feel about the new updates? Sound off on Twitter and tag us. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

