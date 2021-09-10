NBA 2K22 Player Ratings Leave Atlanta Hawks Fans Upset

September 10, 2021
NBA 2K22 Released and Hawks Fans Won't be Happy
NBA 2K22 Released and Hawks Fans Won't be Happy

NBA 2K22 hit shelves on Friday, and some Hawks fans are already unhappy.
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It's officially that time of year again. 2K releases the newest edition of NBA2K (this year it's titled NBA2K22), and fans gripe about the gameplay and player ratings.

Usually, it's best to ignore the negativity on social media, but Hawks fans might have a legitimate reason to feel disgruntled this year. Although player ratings are fluid and updated throughout the season, they certainly started off low upon release. 

Check them out for yourself:

PlayerArchetypeOverall Rating

Trae Young

Offensive Threat

89

Clint Capela

Glass-Cleaning Lockdown

86

John Collins

3-Level-Scorer

84

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Sharpshooter

80

De'Andre Hunter

Sharpshooter

80

Danilo Gallinari

Stretch Four

79

Kevin Huerter

Sharpshooter

77

Cam Reddish

2-Way Tempo Pusher

76

Lou Williams

Floor-Spacing Slasher

76

Delon Wright

3PT Playmaker

76

Gorgui Dieng

Stretch Five

74

Onyeka Okongwu

Finisher

74

Jalen Johnson

N/A

73

Skylar Mays

Mid-Range Specialist 

71

Solomon Hill

Floor-Spacing Slasher

70

Fans aren't the only people who pay attention to player ratings. The players themselves are often outspoken about how they appear in the game. Clint Capela posted on his Instagram story about his rating earlier today. And let's not forget Trae Young's ongoing beef with the video game franchise. 

No image description

Luckily, real games are decided on the hardwood and not by a computer simulator. Like Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun said in our interview, it's a good thing that everyone keeps underestimating the Atlanta Hawks. We will continue to provide you with updates as the season quickly approaches.

