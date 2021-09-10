NBA 2K22 Player Ratings Leave Atlanta Hawks Fans Upset

NBA 2K22 Released and Hawks Fans Won't be Happy
It's officially that time of year again. 2K releases the newest edition of NBA2K (this year it's titled NBA2K22), and fans gripe about the gameplay and player ratings.
Usually, it's best to ignore the negativity on social media, but Hawks fans might have a legitimate reason to feel disgruntled this year. Although player ratings are fluid and updated throughout the season, they certainly started off low upon release.
Check them out for yourself:
|Player
|Archetype
|Overall Rating
Trae Young
Offensive Threat
89
Clint Capela
Glass-Cleaning Lockdown
86
John Collins
3-Level-Scorer
84
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Sharpshooter
80
De'Andre Hunter
Sharpshooter
80
Danilo Gallinari
Stretch Four
79
Kevin Huerter
Sharpshooter
77
Cam Reddish
2-Way Tempo Pusher
76
Lou Williams
Floor-Spacing Slasher
76
Delon Wright
3PT Playmaker
76
Gorgui Dieng
Stretch Five
74
Onyeka Okongwu
Finisher
74
Jalen Johnson
N/A
73
Skylar Mays
Mid-Range Specialist
71
Solomon Hill
Floor-Spacing Slasher
70
Fans aren't the only people who pay attention to player ratings. The players themselves are often outspoken about how they appear in the game. Clint Capela posted on his Instagram story about his rating earlier today. And let's not forget Trae Young's ongoing beef with the video game franchise.
Luckily, real games are decided on the hardwood and not by a computer simulator. Like Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun said in our interview, it's a good thing that everyone keeps underestimating the Atlanta Hawks. We will continue to provide you with updates as the season quickly approaches.
Recommended For You
Novak Djokovic Tweets at Atlanta Hawks Backcourt
Atlanta Hawks Depth-Chart Predictions
NBA Rules Changes Will Alter Trae Young's Game but not his Greatness
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!