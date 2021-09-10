NBA 2K22 Player Ratings Leave Atlanta Hawks Fans Upset

NBA 2K22 hit shelves on Friday, and some Hawks fans are already unhappy.

It's officially that time of year again. 2K releases the newest edition of NBA2K (this year it's titled NBA2K22), and fans gripe about the gameplay and player ratings.

Usually, it's best to ignore the negativity on social media, but Hawks fans might have a legitimate reason to feel disgruntled this year. Although player ratings are fluid and updated throughout the season, they certainly started off low upon release.

Check them out for yourself:

Player Archetype Overall Rating Trae Young Offensive Threat 89 Clint Capela Glass-Cleaning Lockdown 86 John Collins 3-Level-Scorer 84 Bogdan Bogdanovic Sharpshooter 80 De'Andre Hunter Sharpshooter 80 Danilo Gallinari Stretch Four 79 Kevin Huerter Sharpshooter 77 Cam Reddish 2-Way Tempo Pusher 76 Lou Williams Floor-Spacing Slasher 76 Delon Wright 3PT Playmaker 76 Gorgui Dieng Stretch Five 74 Onyeka Okongwu Finisher 74 Jalen Johnson N/A 73 Skylar Mays Mid-Range Specialist 71 Solomon Hill Floor-Spacing Slasher 70

Fans aren't the only people who pay attention to player ratings. The players themselves are often outspoken about how they appear in the game. Clint Capela posted on his Instagram story about his rating earlier today. And let's not forget Trae Young's ongoing beef with the video game franchise.

Luckily, real games are decided on the hardwood and not by a computer simulator. Like Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun said in our interview, it's a good thing that everyone keeps underestimating the Atlanta Hawks. We will continue to provide you with updates as the season quickly approaches.

