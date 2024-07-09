NBA Analyst Reveals Toughest Question For the Atlanta Hawks Next Season
It was expected to be an offseason of change for the Atlanta Hawks and it has been. The team drafted French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick and made the decison to breakup the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Atlanta traded Murray to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, EJ Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first round picks. The Hawks are moving forward with Young as the centerpiece of their franchise and hoping he can help take the team back to the playoffs.
Just because the Hawks have made needed changes does not mean that they still don't have questions about their team. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey named what he thought was the top question for the Hawks headed into next season and it was around if Trae Young is still this franchise's cornerstone:
"Rumors about a possible Trae Young trade have been swirling for months. While the Dejounte Murray deal that split the Atlanta Hawks' ill-fitting backcourt may have calmed things for now, those rumors could resurface if Atlanta remains as mediocre as it has been recently.
If Young, who turns 26 in September, has averages around his career norms (25.5 points and 9.5 assists), improves his defensive effort and scores as efficiently as he did in his fourth season, he'll likely end the 2024-25 campaign as a Hawk.
If not, and Jalen Johnson and incoming rookie Zaccharie Risacher show flashes of cornerstone upside, Atlanta could pivot to a new era bolstered by whatever return Young would command in a trade.
Playmaking wings were crucial in the Boston Celtics' 2024 title run. Meanwhile, undersized point guards haven't been the primary piece of many championship runs across NBA history. Do the Hawks want to keep swimming against that tide?"
I think Young has shown before that he can be the cornerstone for this franchise, the biggest problem has been about the talent that surrouned Young and if it was the right way to build around him. While Dejounte Murray is a good player, trading for him was a mistake and he and Young did not fit together. Getting a defensive guard like Dyson Daniels was huge for the Hawks and he and Risacher will be counted to the right pieces next to Young. Drafting Risacher was further prove that the Hawks were looking to get bigger and longer at the wing positions.
What might be the biggest question for the Hawks going into the season is whether these young players like Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Risacher, and Onyeka Okongwu can show they are the right pieces for the future. Johnson looks like he is on track to be an All-NBA player and Daniels is already an elite defender. Okongwu is a very good player, but is he the long-term answer as the starting cente? Is Risacher ready to be a contributor right away? A guy I have not mentioned yet that fits into this category is second year guard Kobe Bufkin. Bufkin spent most of last season either in the G-League or injured. He flashed high-level two-way ability, but there might be more asked of him this season. Right now, he would likely be the team's backup point guard.
I like what the Hawks have done so far this offseason, but they still have plenty of questions to answer. Only time will tell whether they have the right answers or they will have to keep searching.