NBA Analyst Says These Three Players Would Be Perfect Trade Targets For The Hawks
The NBA season is less than two months away from getting underway, but now is the time to see how each team stacks up against the other and how the conference races might play out. The offseason is at a standstill and no major moves are likely to be made between now and the start of the next season so the rosters that each team has is likely what they are going into the season with.
One of the most interesting teams to talk about in terms of where they might end up is the Atlanta Hawks. This offseason, Atlanta made the decision to move on from Dejounte Murray and put more pieces around Trae Young. They acquired Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance in the Murray deal and they drafted French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick. They have tried to improve their defense and size this offseason and you could argue they have done that. Will that result in more wins and a return trip to the NBA Play-In Tournament or the playoffs? We will have to wait and see.
If the Hawks were to make any more moves, which players could be their dream trade targets? Bleacher Report Analyst Greg Swartz named these three players:
Karl-Anthony Towns, F/C, Minnesota Timberwolves
"If the Atlanta Hawks plan to keep and build around Trae Young, the franchise should be searching for All-Stars to pair him with given that their next three drafts are controlled by the San Antonio Spurs.
Towns is a strong candidate given his three-point shooting, rebounding and ability to be a secondary offensive hub alongside Young. The 28-year-old averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and shot 41.6 percent from three last season and could play in big lineups between Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela or serve as a floor-spacing center in a spread-out offense.
Jerami Grant, F, Portland Trail Blazers
If the asking price for Towns is too steep, Grant is a reliable 3-and-D veteran forward who should fit in nicely alongside Young.
The 30-year-old put up 21.0 points and made 40.2 percent of his threes for the Blazers last season and would be fairly interchangeable at forward with Johnson, especially if No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher can play shooting guard on a full-time basis.
Derrick Jones Jr., F, Los Angeles Clippers
If the season goes south for the Clippers without Paul George, Jones would be an ideal trade deadline target for Atlanta.
The veteran forward is one of the best lob targets in the NBA given his special athleticism and would thrive off passes from Young."
These would be interesting targets for Atlanta and all three make sense and would cost different prices. If the Hawks really wanted to swing big and pair an All-Star, they could target Towns if he becomes available, but that would probably not be realistic until next offseason. If the Timberwolves come up short in the playoffs this season, they could look to move Towns and shake up their team. It would cost quite a bit, but Towns has the potential to be a great fit next to Young, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher. It would raise the ceiling of the Hawks and possibly make them contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Grant is a more realistic target. but the Hawks might not want his contract. He is not as good of a player as Towns, but would give the Hawks more versatility and defense which they could use more of.
Jones Jr would be the cheapest trade target the Hawks could go after, but like Swartz said, the Clippers just signed him and their season would have to go completely south for them to consider trading him.
All of these are hypothetical and unlikely, but they make some sense and could help the Hawks put together a strong roster.