NBA Weighs in on Foul Call from Hawks, Bucks Game

NBA Says Foul Call on De'Andre Hunter was Correct

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA concluded the controversial foul call on Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter was correct.
Background

Fans were treated to a thrilling game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night. Thanks to a season-high 42 points scored by Trae Young, the Hawks overcame a second-half deficit.

Unfortunately, the game essentially ended on an anticlimactic note. The Hawks were inbounding the ball with 23 seconds remaining when De'Andre Hunter was called for an offensive foul call on Wesley Matthews. 

The controversial foul call by veteran NBA official Scott Foster immediately drew outrage among Hawks fans. It gave the ball back to the Bucks, who sealed the game with free throws. Watch the Twitter video below to understand how it unfolded in real time.

Update

Early Sunday afternoon, the NBA's released its Last Two-Minute Report for the game between the Hawks and Bucks. The report concludes controversial foul call on Hunter was correct.

The report states, "Hunter (ATL) extends his arms into Matthews' (MIL) upper body, delivering contact that affects Matthews' FOM. Additionally, this contact occurs prior to, and causes, the ensuing Matthews-Young (ATL) contact."

Naturally, Hawks fans were neither happy nor convinced by the league's report. Nevertheless, the foul call is considered correct and will continue to be called that way.

The Hawks are back in action tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors. It is the Hawks third game on a five-game road trip. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

