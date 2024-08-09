NBA Star Devin Booker Responds to Bogdan Bogdanovic's Viral Carmelo Anthony Shot Celebration
What a basketball game Serbia vs Team USA ended up being. Serbia had been talked about as potentially being the biggest threat to Team USA in this Summer's Olympics and they almost pulled off a historic upset. The 4th quarter was awesome from start to finish, but one moment that everyone is going to remember occured during the first half. After hitting a big shot, Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic did the famous Carmelo Anthony shot celebration- with Anthony in attendance- and had the sports world buzzing.
Today, Team USA and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker responded on Instagram to Bogdanovic's celebration:
While Team USA went on to win, Serbia put up a heck of a fight. It is going to be quite the scene on Saturday when Team USA faces Victor Wembanyama and France for the Gold Medal.
Bogdanovic was the 5th leading scorer in the entire Summer Olympics, averaging 18.8 PPG, shooting 47% from the field and 43% from three. He ended up tied with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic for 5th.