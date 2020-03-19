AllHawks
Top Stories
News

NBA Teams To Close Practice Facilities

Ben Ladner

As COVID-19 continues to spread and federal regulations tighten, the NBA has also increased its leaguewide safety measures to prevent more players from contracting the virus. In a memo sent Thursday afternoon, the NBA mandated that all 30 teams close their practice facilities until further notice, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. 

While teams haven't been able to practice, players and coaches had previously been allowed to come into the gym to work out or shoot, but starting Friday, team facilities will be closed. On Sunday, the league also instructed players to avoid non-team training facilities, leaving them with "no choice but to attempt to work out at home as they, and the league, try to figure out what the next steps will be," according to Bontemps' reporting. 

Sources: NBA teams must close practice facilities

The NBA sent out a memo Thursday afternoon which stated that, starting Friday, all 30 NBA teams must close their practice and training facilities to players and staff until further notice, sources told ESPN.

This will obviously make it difficult for players to maintain their conditioning and skill levels during the break, though one would figure the league would give teams at least a few days to practice and get back into form before starting the season back up. (One of the first things that crossed reporters' minds in Atlanta last Wednesday was whether and how teams would stay in shape and stave off rust while the season was suspended.)

"We told them to stay away. When we tell them to come in, we'll have good reason to tell them that," Lloyd Pierce said on March 11. "I can't imagine we're telling our guys to come in just to come in or anything. Find ways to stay in shape if you want to do so. But we'll all know at the same time and we'll make decisions there, but safety is for everybody. ... I think that' s the most important thing we can do right now."

The league has encouraged players to stay in their home cities for the time being, but on Thursday permitted them to leave if they chose to do so. Players still cannot travel outside of North America. 

Being able to travel from state to state could give players leeway to visit other players with home gyms or courts, though most players seem to be taking social distancing and other coronavirus-related precautions rather seriously as more and more players test positive for COVID-19. After four members of the Brooklyn Nets (including Kevin Durant) tested positive on Tuesday, a player on the Denver Nuggets was diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Thursday. The player's identity was not disclosed, but team officials told Adrian Wojnarowski that he is "currently under care of [the] team medical staff and in self-isolation." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fox Sports to Re-Air Hawks Games During Hiatus

Rewatch some of the best moments from the Hawks' 2020 season.

Ben Ladner

NBA Eying Charity Game During Hiatus

An update on the NBA's coronavirus crisis as the league enters its second week without basketball.

Ben Ladner

Trae Young Sends Out PSA, Works On Jumper During Hiatus

The Hawks' point guard has kept busy during the NBA's suspended season.

Ben Ladner

Legal Questions About the NBA's Coronavirus Situation

SI's Michael McCann examines 10 questions and their ramifications for the the NBA amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ben Ladner

John Collins Has Become One of the NBA's Most Versatile Weapons

With so many tools in his bag, Atlanta's third-year forward finds ways to impose his will without being the team's focal point.

Ben Ladner

CDC Announcement Augurs Extended NBA Hiatus

The NBA likely won't return for another eight weeks after the CDC recommends the cancellation of gatherings over 50 people.

Ben Ladner

Ressler, Pierce Show Support For State Farm Arena Employees

The Hawks' leadership is doing its part to help arena employees during suspended season, plus more updates on the NBA's suspended season.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Owner Tony Ressler To Implement Program For Arena Employees

The Hawks' owner will follow Mark Cuban in ensuring that employees at State Farm Arena will continue to be paid.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Fall to Knicks As NBA Puts Season On Hold

Atlanta dropped what could be its final game of the season, 136-131, to the New York Knicks.

Ben Ladner

NBA Suspends Season After Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The NBA announced Wednesday night that it would suspend the season indefinitely following Rudy Gobert's contraction of COVID-19.

Ben Ladner