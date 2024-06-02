NBA Trade Rumors: Is Zach LaVine a Potential Trade Target To Watch For Atlanta?
When the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks in this year's NBA Play-in Tournament, it did not seem like Atlanta was going to be on a much different path than the Bulls going into the offseason. Both teams had rosters that were not getting it done, but neither one had much of a way to improve. That changed when the Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery, while Chicago is stuck with the 11th pick and a lot of questions about the future of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, and Nikola Vucevic.
In fact, it seems like LaVine's trade value only continues to drop. Here is what Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson had to say recently about LaVine's trade value:
"Content may be the wrong word, and I do get the sense both sides are motivated to make something work this offseason. I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before. More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was---All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both---and my sense is that it has dropped significantly.
As I’ve said from the beginning regarding this situation: This is like a relationship that has run its course. And you’re right: Both sides have remained very professional to this point, and I expect that to continue. But the desire from both sides to make a change has grown."
You can read the full piece here.
If LaVine's trade value has really gone down, should the Hawks take a chance on him?
I wrote back in December that I don't think the Hawks should trade for LaVine and I still feel that way, mostly. However, if the price is super cheap, it should at least be talked about. LaVine is an intriguing fit next to Trae Young from a scoring and offensive perspective. The Hawks having the No. 1 pick also means they could get some defensive help (Alex Sarr or Donovan Clingan?) to help protect a poor defensive backcourt with Young and LaVine.
LaVine is a good player who I think can help the right team. The things that he does well though would not mesh with the Hawks. He is a scoring guard who needs the ball in his hands and does not play very good defense. On top of that, his contract is undesirable.
Now, some of that can be offset if the Hawks get LaVine back in a salary dump type of move. You could get a lineup of Young, LaVine, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Alex Sarr or Donovan Clingan, and I think that could actually be a solid lineup. The Johnson-Sarr-Okongwu trio would present some spacing issues, but having LaVine and Young running the offense through them would ease those concerns.
While LaVine would not be among my top trade candidates for the Hawks, if his trade value has dropped to the point where the Bulls are practically giving him away, they should at least make a call and consider it. Still, he should not be the top trade target for this team, as he presents more than a few issues from a style perspective.