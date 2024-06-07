New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea For Atlanta, Cleveland, New Orleans Features Multiple All-Stars On The Move
Atlanta, Cleveland, and New Orleans are likely to be three of the most active teams in this upcoming NBA offseason and all three rosters could look vastly different when the new season begins in October. Atlanta is figuring out what to do with the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray backcourt, who to pick with the No. 1 pick, and what to do with veteran players like Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and De'Andre Hunter. Cleveland has a similar backcourt problem to solve with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, plus All-Star center Jarrett Allen could be on the move. New Orleans seems to be shopping Brandon Ingram and is looking for a point guard and a rim protector.
These three teams could all help each other out theoretically.
Both Atlanta and Cleveland have point guards for New Orleans, both the Hawks and Cavs have been rumored to be interested in Brandon Ingram, and New Orleans has other players who could interest the Hawks. While three-team deals are not all that common, these three teams could find a way to get one done and here is a trade proposal that I have come up with that would make some sense for everyone involved.
Hawks Receive: Jarrett Allen and Dyson Daniels
Cavs Receive: Brandon Ingram
Pelicans Receive: Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela
I think this would be a solid trade for all three teams. Allen would be the perfect complement to Trae Young at the center position, giving him a lob threat and rim protector. Capela was a great complement to Young, but Allen is younger and is a better all around player than Capela. Daniels would be a great young piece to add for the defense and he could either start or come off the bench. If the Hawks made this trade, it would almost certainly mean that Zaccharie Risacher would be picked No. 1 overall. The Hawks could have a potential starting lineup of Young, Bogdanovic/Daniels, Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Allen. Hunter, Bogdanovic/Daniels, Kobe Bufkin, and Onyeka Okongwu would make a strong bench unit as well.
Cleveland would get a nice piece to fit in with Mitchell and Evan Mobley, plus they could still trade Garland for more assets. Ingram would be a good fit with those two players and in a Garland trade, Cleveland could prioritize getting a starting power forward back (Keldon Johnson from the Spurs) to add to the team.
For New Orleans, this would give them their point guard (who is on a great contract) and a rim protecting center and rebounder. I think the Pelicans would prefer Okongwu in a deal with Atlanta, but they could do fine with Caplea, who is entering the last year of his contract. A starting lineup of Murray, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, and Capela, with nice pieces off the bench could keep the Pelicans in playoff contention. I could see them trying to move off of CJ McCollum in this scenario as well.
This is a huge offseason for all three teams and they all make natural trade partners. This is a trade idea to keep in mind as the offseason approaches.