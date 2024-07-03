New Blockbuster Trade Idea From Bleacher Report Sends Trae Young to Orlando For Wendell Carter Jr + More Assets
The Atlanta Hawks made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and two first-round picks. It seemed to signal a move that the Hawks are going to try and restructure the team around Trae Young with better roster pieces, namely Dyson Daniels. When the Spurs drafted Stephon Castle with the No. 4 pick and then signed Chris Paul in free agency, it seemed like all of the teams that were reportedly interested in trading for Young were off the board.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley still thinks a Trae Young trade is possible and put forth this new trade idea for the Hawks to send him to the Orlando Magic:
Orlando Magic receive: Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks receive: Markelle Fultz (sign-and-trade), Wendell Carter Jr., Jett Howard, 2025 first-round pick and 2026 first-round pick swap
"While the Hawks have already traded away Dejounte Murray, they could still consider moving Young, too. Sending him out would ease the pressure on No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, and it could also free the front office to flip their remaining assets for rebuilding tools. Granted, a total reset wouldn't be as beneficial as normal since San Antonio controls Atlanta's next three drafts, but the Hawks might still see the value of stockpiling assets sooner than later.
The Magic might be glad to assist with that. Their 22nd-ranked offense was the least efficient of all postseason participants this season—play-in teams included. Newcomers Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan da Silva add plenty to Orlando's equation, but volume scoring isn't a strength for either one.
Young, on the other hand, hasn't averaged fewer than 25 points since his rookie season. He hasn't averaged fewer than double-digit assists in two seasons, either. And he's tallied better than three triples per outing in three of the previous five campaigns. He has basically been a walking top-10 offense throughout his career, and if he could have that kind of impact on a team with a defense as dominant as the Magic's, this could be the league's next stealth contender.
The Hawks won't get a fortune for Young. His offensive volume is incredible, but his defense is disastrous, and his contract is enormous. So, walking away with two rotation players in Fultz and Carter, a recent lottery pick in Howard, an unprotected first-round pick and an unprotected first-round pick swap would be a decent haul."
If the Hawks had kept Murray, there was always a chance that Young would be traded, but I think those opportunities are over this offseason in my opinion. With Murray gone, trading Young anywhere but San Antonio to get their own picks back is a foolish decision. The players Atlanta gets back in this trade don't drastically alter their team's outlook or chances to win. Atlanta gets worse in this trade and that only benefits San Antonio. As it stands right now, the Hawks are likely to be in the 8-10 range in the Eastern Conference, but a trade like this would make them worse and help the Spurs land a better pick. Fultz has improved over his career, but he should not be the lead point guard for a team. Jett Howard did not play for Orlando last year. The Hawks have three centers on the roster and would have a lot of maneuvering to do once they acquire Carter Jr. The picks from Orlando are likely to be in the 20's.
The moves the Hawks have this offseason have signaled that they are going to retool this roster around Young and there are still moves to make.
The bottom of the Eastern Conference makes it to where Atlanta should be a play-in team with their current roster and it could even be a top-six seed if things break the right way. This is a better roster around Young and all of the pieces fit better, much like the conference finals team in 2021. I am not saying that this team will do that, but the team structure makes more sense than the past two seasons. There are still moves for the Hawks to make this offseason, including potential deals for Clint Capela, Larry Nance, and possibly De'Andre Hunter. the Hawks should continue to add the right pieces to their team, but making a blockbuster offer for Lauri Markkanen should not be one of those moves. Atlanta should stay patient and continue to build their roster, which they have done this offseason. It seems like Atlanta finally has a plan to build a roster around Young and they should not hit the accelerator on it too early again.