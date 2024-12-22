New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings Michael Porter Jr to Atlanta, Hawks Send Bogdanovic to Denver Nuggets
As trade season begins to kick into high gear for the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks are in an interesting spot.
Even though they don't have a surplus of assets to work with, the team could use a move at the trade deadline to address some of their shooting woes. They are currently 21st in both three-point percentage and attempts. Part of this stems from a lack of offensive firepower when Trae Young sits. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks are +8.8 in points per possession when Young is on the court. His ability as a premier playmaker also opens things up for the rest of the lineups around him. However, DeAndre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic cannot be the only effective high-volume shooters for the Hawks to make a serious playoff push. Furthermore, Young has struggled from deep (32% on 8 attempts a night) this year. It goes without saying that shooting is arguably Atlanta's biggest need at the deadline.
Could Michael Porter Jr be the answer to the problem?
Now, Porter Jr can clearly play a role on a high-level playoff team. The Denver Nuggets needed Porter during their title run in the 2023 playoffs. His combination of size (6'10), rebounding (averages 7 rebounds a game for the past two seasons), cutting and high volume shooting (38.7% from deep on six attempts a game) is hard to find. He has also shown some growth as a passer, averaging a career-high 2.8 assists thus far in 2024-25. Although his defense waxes and wanes, he showed a glimpse of what he can offer as a two-way player in the 2023 Finals against the Heat. His length and athleticism make him a hard player to shake when he is locked in on defense.
However, his combination of salary, inconsistent defense and struggles to create for himself have made him a trade candidate. Denver's rumored pursuit of Zach LaVine has led to implications that Porter Jr might find himself on another roster should the Nuggets add LaVine. Are the Hawks the right destination for him and what would that trade look like?
Here is one possible trade that could work.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks get: Michael Porter Jr
Denver Nuggets get: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu and a 2025 1st round pick (via Sacramento, top-12 protected)
Why the Hawks would do this trade: The Hawks can build up a strength (offensive rebounding) and get a younger high-volume shooter in MPJ. Bogdanovic's injury concerns and struggles from deep this year (33.7% from deep on 6.4 attempts a game) could make him a trade candidate. Porter Jr would also be able to benefit from Young's gravity as a passer. Atlanta's solid team defense could also spark a more consistent defensive performance.
Why the Hawks would not do this trade: Porter Jr has significant durability concerns and is on an expensive deal (his cap hits over the next three years are all in excess of $35 million). With Jalen Johnson's contract kicking in next year, Atlanta's future flexibility would be severely handicapped. The lack of self-creation upside from Porter limit the ceiling of this high-risk move.
Why the Nuggets would do this trade: They move off an expensive contract for a non All-Star lvel player while also adding a player that already has chemistry with Jokic. Bogdanovic and Jokic's ability as an offensive duo was in full display during the Olympics. Furthermore, they add a real backup for Jokic that can handle a notable workload. Even though Okongwu likely cannot be a full-time starter, he should be able to give Jokic longer stints on the bench than DeAndre Jordan can.
Why the Nuggets would not do this trade: Porter Jr's rebounding and shooting are both very helpful to the Nuggets and Bogdanovic has not been the lights-out shooter he normally is during this season. Furthermore, they may not want to have Okongwu's contract on their books in the long-term as it is a rather expensive deal for a backup center.
