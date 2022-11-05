New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Skip to main content
New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Preview for the game between the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) and New Orleans Pelicans (5-3).
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans share the same record but little else. The return of Zion Williamson has elevated the Pelicans back into playoff contender status this season. 

Couple Williamson's presence with another year of development under Brandon Ingram's belt, and it's easy to understand why the Pelicans rank 6th in net rating this season.

On the flip side, the Hawks are still plagued by the same problems as last season. Defense, inconsistent play, and now outside shooting have surfaced as issues throughout the first weeks of the season.

The silver lining for the Hawks is the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray has proven to be effective and will only improve in time. Also, whenever Bogdan Bogdanovic returns, it will reinforce the second unit.

While the Hawks are 5-3, none of those wins have come against teams with a winning record. A victory over the Pelicans would help assuage the nerves of the Hawks fan base.

Injury Report

The Pelicans injury report lists Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) and E.J. Liddell (knee) as out.

The Hawks injury report lists Trae Young (eye) as questionable. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) remains out. Yesterday, we shared an update on Bogdanovic

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 231.5

Money Line: Hawks (+110) Pelicans (-133)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The New Orleans Pelicans will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).

Recommended For You

Update on Bogdan Bogdanovic's Knee

Atlanta Hawks Take Over Comedy Central Show

Interview: Grant Hill Opens Up In New Book

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against the Hawks.
News

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat Benson
Bogdan Bogdanovic stands with their hands on his hips.
News

Latest News on Bogdan Bogdanovic's Recovery

By Pat Benson
Dominique Wilkins interviewed on Comedy Central.
News

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Hosts Dominique Wilkins & John Collins

By Pat Benson
Flyer for Hawks Veterans Appreciation Night.
Culture

Hawks & Georgia Power Team Up for ‘Veterans Appreciation Night'

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray hangs on the rim after dunking.
News

Five Takeaways from the Hawks Win in New York

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray celebrates a made shot.
News

Hawks Fight Back to Beat Knicks 112-99

By Pat Benson
State Farm Arena
News

Hawks Spotlighting Voting with 'ATL Vote' Campaign

By Pat Benson
Trae Young reacts after a basket against the Knicks.
News

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks Preview

By Pat Benson