Preview of the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks.

Preview

With over half of the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Atlanta Hawks trail the New York Knicks by 1.5 games in the Eastern Conference Standings. If the season ended today, Atlanta and New York would face off in the Play-In Tournament.

Not only are the two teams close in the standings, but they have split their prior two matchups earlier this season. Tonight's game and their final regular season contest again each other on February 15 will both be played in Atlanta. There are serious postseason implications hanging in the balance.

New York has dropped their last two games, while Atlanta is riding a four-game winning streak. But despite all their similarities and the wave of momentum Atlanta is riding, New York is still the better team - at least on paper.

Thanks to the play of the big-little combination of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, New York's offensive rating improved from 23rd in the league to eighth-best this season. Their top-ten net rating instantly qualifies the team as a legitimate contender.

For Atlanta to pull off their fifth-straight win, they must dictate the pace of the game. New York plays at a much slower pace, and Atlanta cannot afford to be dragged down into an old-school slugfest.

Injury Report

New York's injury report lists Mitchell Robinson (right thumb) as out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Trae Young (left ankle soreness) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) as questionable.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 229.5

Money Line: Hawks (-143) Knicks (+120)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The New York Knicks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).