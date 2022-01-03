Onyeka Okongwu Details Scary COVID-19 Situation

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Onyeka Okongwu Details COVID-19 Battle
    Onyeka Okongwu Details COVID-19 Battle

    Okongwu gave scary details.
    Okongwu gave scary details.

    In case you have not realized, the pandemic is still not over. The Atlanta Hawks are proof of that. They have had 13 players, 3 personnel, and 2 coaches test positive for COVID-19 this season. In addition, due to the roster crisis, they have had to sign more players to 10-day hardship contracts than any other team in league history.

    One of the players to get sick is center Onyeka Okongwu. 'Double O' entered the NBA Health & Safety Protocols on December 24, 2021. Luckily, he cleared the Protocols this past weekend and is available to play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

    While some players were asymptomatic, others very much felt the wrath of the virus. Clint Capela has discussed his battle with COVID-19 before. Now Okongwu is opening up about his scary situation.

    Thanks to the excellent reporting of Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we got all the details of Okongwu's illness. The second-year player said it was "Definitely [scary]. Because this virus can kill, it's taken the lives of so many people. When you're experiencing COVID, you're thinking about that in the back of your head... But I'm just happy that I'm healthy & I feel good now."

    Okongwu told Spencer, "COVID really messed me up bad." Apparently, he experienced every symptom of COVID and had trouble breathing, and couldn't sleep some nights. However, Okongwu confirmed that he is feeling better now. That's great news because he has had a rough stretch the past few months (injuries and the loss of his father). 

    We continue to wish a speedy recovery to everyone afflicted with this horrible illness. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

