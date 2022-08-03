Onyeka Okongwu Guards Russell Westbrook in Scrimmage

Skip to main content
Onyeka Okongwu Works Out with NBA Stars

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

'Double O' is serious about improving his game.
It is always entertaining to see NBA stars create highlights in Pro-Am games. Over the past two weeks, five Atlanta Hawks players participated in various leagues around the country. But as those players will tell you, the real work gets accomplished in empty gyms and weight rooms.

Last night, a video began circulating online of Hawks backup center Onyeka Okongwu participating in a star-studded open run. Okongwu played with Russell Westbrook, Pascal Siakam, Tobias Harris, Harrison Barnes, and Victor Oladipo.

As you can see in the tweet above, the players did not need the fans in order to make highlights. Shortly into the 41-second video, George found an open lane to throw down an authoritative dunk.

Around the 12-second mark, Okongwu picked up Westbrook on defense. The perennial All-Star saw the second-year player and yelled, "Game time," and promptly clanked the shot off the goal. However, the wily veteran caught Okongwu flat-footed on defense and slipped past him for a dunk a few seconds later. 

Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Onyeka Okongwu during the 2021-22 NBA season.

We would love to be a fly on the wall for that entire run. But thanks to technology, we do get the occasional sneak peeks at professional athletes training during the offseason. 

This summer is crucial for Okongwu. The undersized post player spent last summer and fall rehabilitating from shoulder surgery. However, the 21-year-old did not miss a beat when he returned in December. Okongwu excelled in his reserve role, averaging 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per 36 minutes.

It is truly exciting to imagine what Okongwu will look like after a long offseason. Hopefully, it will create a pleasant problem for the Hawks coaching staff on allocating playing time between their 'big three' post players. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) attempts a basket during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
