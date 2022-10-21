Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Skip to main content
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Game day preview for the NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.
Preview

The Orlando Magic spent the offseason continuing their rebuild while the Atlanta Hawks reloaded. Ironically, the two key acquisitions for both teams had beef with each other during a Pro-Am game in August.

The kerfluffle between top draft pick Paolo Banchero and All-Star guard Dejounte Murray has been well-documented. Luckily, the two Seattle natives squashed their beef within a week. Nevertheless, it adds a level of intrigue to tonight's Southeastern Division matchup. 

Likely, as a sign of things to come, the Hawks started their season with a win while the Magic dropped their first game. Every game in the NBA matters, but the Hawks must capitalize tonight before their strength of schedule gradually becomes more difficult over the next week.

Injury Report

The Magic injury report lists Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Moritz Wagner (ankle), Gary Harris (knee), and Markellte Fultz (toe) as out. Cole Anthony (illness) is day-to-day.

The Hawks injury report lists. Bogdan Bogdanovic remains out as he recovers from the right knee surgery he had in May.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-8.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 222.5

Money Line: Hawks (-400) Magic (+310)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Orlando Magic will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (black).

