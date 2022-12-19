Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) and the Orlando Magic (11-20).

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic have become quite familiar with each other this season. The two Southeast Division foes have faced off three times, with Atlanta winning two games.

However, Orlando made a statement with their 135-124 victory over Atlanta last Wednesday night. Despite being in the early stages of a rebuild, Orlando is exceeding expectations this season. The precocious squad has won six straight games (all of which were against playoff teams).

Meanwhile, Atlanta has underperformed through the first one-third of the season. Injuries, shooting slumps, and a dash of locker room drama have made for a miserable 15-15 record.

The silver lining is Atlanta's roster is getting healthier (injury report below). Additionally, the team has played well at home, snapping several opponents' win streaks in State Farm Arena (Milwaukee, New Orleans, Sacramento, and Denver). Atlanta's performance tonight will be telling.

Injury Report

Orlando has not released its official injury report yet. However, Gary Harris (hamstring), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Johnathan Isaac (knee), and Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) all missed last night's game in Boston.

Atlanta's injury report lists Dejounte Murray (ankle) and John Collins (ankle) as questionable. Additionally, Clint Capela (calf strain) is out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-7.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 229.5

Money Line: Hawks (-300) Magic (+240)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Orlando Magic will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).

